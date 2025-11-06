Hedera HBAR Jumps 12% Today: Canary ETF Hits $65M as SEC Deadline Looms November 6, 2025

Hedera HBAR ROH has risen 12% today, surpassing $0.192 as the altcoin industry becomes re-bullish. This was after a turbulent week, as the hashgraph technology of the network receives momentum due to its speed and safety. With Bitcoin targeting a price of $72,000, HBAR is an enterprise-oriented company, which will see it make disproportionate returns.

Canary HBAR ETF Surpasses $65 Million in Assets: Institutional Floodgates Open

Last month, the Canary HBAR ETF was introduced on Nasdaq, and only days after its introduction, it crossed the asset under management of above 65 million. This milestone compares with other similar funds under Litecoin, which is a good indicator that Hedera has regulated exposure that is in high demand. The inflows reached up to 5 million dollars in one day, which strengthened the liquidity and confidence of the traders.

On-chain analytics show that more than 150 million HBAR were accumulated by corresponding whales overnight, as the ETF hype builds retail activity. Competitors are undermined by the low fee structure of 0.25% charged by the fund, which attracts pension funds and family offices to diversify their crypto holdings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

SEC Timescale: Grayscale HBAR ETF Ruling November 12

The U.S. SEC has a deadline that is very critical today to approve or reject the spot HBAR ETF proposal of Grayscale by November 12. The acceptance would open billions of dollars in institutional investment, following the 2024 Ethereum windfall. There are 6 HBAR ETF filings in the queue, which highlights the emerging regulatory profile of Hedera.

Rejection would lead to a temporary ditch, but to analysts, it would be a buying opportunity since Hedera had a throughput of 10,000 TPS. The filing contains 19b-4 of the Nasdaq listing of the HBAR ticker, with the focus on the network meeting CNSA quantum requirements.

SEALSQ Partnership Rolls out Quantum-Resistant Upgrade: Hedera has a Future

Hedera today turned on its quantum-resistant QS7001 chip integration in collaboration with SEALSQ to enable unbreakable digital signatures. The upgrade is in line with the U.S. cybersecurity requirements, as it will strengthen the platform against upcoming threats in the financial and IoT industries. The staking rewards of HBAR were up 5% after launch.

The rollout completed 2 million test transactions without any failures, and this demonstrates the advantageous position of hashgraph over proof-of-work chains. Companies such as IBM, which are already members of the council of Hedera, applauded the move as a proactive defence of tokenised resources in a post-quantum world.

TVL Hits $5.8 Billion: DeFi Ecosystem Booms with MetaMask Integration

The overall value locked in Hedera increased by 18% in a week to reach 5.8 billion, which was supported by the fact that MetaMask fully supported HBAR wallets. This provides a seamless onboarding of the DeFi users, and swaps and yields without bridges. The number of addresses being active every day went up to 1.2 million.

New procedures, such as SaucerSwap v2, pay 15% APY on liquidity pools of HBAR, which attracts farmers of Solana are attracted to. The carbon-negative consensus of Hedera would attract ESG investors, where 40% TVL of the supply chain and carbon credit dApps are green certified.

Technicals Signal Breakout: HBAR Eyes Along at $0.21 Resistance with Bullish RSI

The chart of HBAR was in the form of a bullish pennant, and RSI was at 68, which showed momentum without overheating. The volume jumped by 35% to 1.8 billion, which violated the 50-day EMA of 0.18. An upswing of just over 0.20 may aim at 0.25 at the end of the month.

There are still bearish risks when Bitcoin recalls below the level of 70,000, but on-chain data indicate that exchange reserves are shrinking. The 250 million HBAR transfer Hedera made of staking rewards last week constrains supply, increasing the potential of the upside in this altseason prelude.

Expansion of Governing Council: FedNow and SWIFT Pilots Speed Adoption

Hedera also introduced two Fortune 500 companies to its council, which improved the governance with their experience in payments and logistics. This strengthens pilots with FedNow for instant settlements and SWIFT to cross-border rails to simulated volume 10B.

The growth is in line with the virtual events of HederaCon 2025, where 50,000 people will come to see dApps. The 10% burn mechanism under the community votes passed, which decreases the supply of HBAR again, and rewards long-term holders.

Price Forecast: HBAR to $0.75 at the End of the Year on ETF Tailwinds

It has a target of HBAR of $0.75 by December 2025, due to ETF approvals and enterprise deals. The mean is below the average at $0.40, and lows are cushioned at $0.15 during the market downturns. This direction is supported by quantum upgrades and the development of DeFi.

In the long view, 2030 highs would be up to $2.20 in the event it is adopted like Ethereum. The permissioned model of Hedera is a stable form, and thus a safe bet when using tokenised RWAs in a market of 10 trillion USD.

Being in the Momentum: The HBARtoTheMoon Trends with 300K Mentions

Social emotion had gone viral, and today, according to Twitter, 300000 people have talked about HBARtoTheMoon since yesterday. Influencers started to promote ETF inflows and quantum tech, and the NFT mints on Hedera increased by 20%. Staking tutorials are posted in the Discord channels.

The grassroots campaign, such as a 20 million dollar grant to the developers, encourages innovation in AI oracle and gaming. It is an organic hype combined with the credibility of the council that cements the position of Hedera as an enterprise blockchain leader.

Outlook: Hedera Leads Enterprise Crypto Charge in 2025 Landscape

By the end of November 6, Hedera will be leading the version of regulated, scalable blockchain innovation. As ETFs become a reality and tech advancement becomes a reality, the combination of speed, security, and sustainability of HBAR provides long-term value in the next phase of crypto.

There is volatility, however, fundamentals, however, from ETFs assets of $65M to quantum resilience scream resilience. Ambassadors investing today would enjoy the fruits since Hedera will be the link between TradFi and DeFi.