Is Trading With Ashley Legit? An Honest Review

With thousands of online trading programs promising “no risk” and “fast profits,” it can be hard to tell which ones actually work. Many traders are left wondering if any of these programs truly deliver real, lasting results. One company, however, has taken a different path by avoiding unrealistic promises and focusing instead on long-term consistency and disciplined results.

That company is Trading With Ashley, founded and run by Ashley, a Southern entrepreneur who spent over 30 years in Corporate America before turning her focus to trading full time. Her journey into options trading began humorously when she started selling covered calls against the company stock she had been given as compensation. To her surprise, the side income soon exceeded what she was earning as a tenured executive. That realization sparked a deeper passion for the markets and eventually led to the creation of her education company.

Ashley is known for teaching a calm, structured approach to trading, centered on sustainable income strategies that work in both bull and bear markets. Her programs emphasize the wheel strategy and her proprietary SKIP Call Option™ framework.

Skeptical readers often ask the obvious: Is Trading With Ashley legit? Is Trading With Ashley a Scam? To find out, we reviewed her background, student feedback, and teaching methods. What we found might surprise you.

Ashley’s courses focus on cash secured puts, covered calls, and long-term consistency rather than high-risk speculation. She also clearly discloses that she is not a financial adviser and that her training is designed for educational purposes only. While plenty of options content can be found online, Ashley stands out for simplifying complex ideas and organizing them into a clear, step-by-step learning process that traders of any age or experience level can follow.

Across Discord, YouTube, and Trustpilot, hundreds of written testimonials show traders reporting improved consistency and greater confidence in their trading decisions. A common theme in these reviews is Ashley’s focus on patience, risk management, and structure, teaching traders to avoid overexposure and let time decay work in their favor.

We reached out to several reviewers to confirm their experiences and received verified portfolio screenshots showing measurable growth in trading results before and after joining Trading With Ashley.

We also reviewed verified student results shared within the Trading With Ashley community. The data reflected steady improvement among traders who applied her structured approach, reinforcing her emphasis on discipline over hype.

Unlike many educators in the trading space, Ashley does not rely on exaggerated claims or unrealistic marketing. Instead, she emphasizes discipline, education, and consistent habits that compound over time. Her tone is approachable, and she remains active in her community, frequently answering questions and sharing live examples of her trades.

When contacted for this article, Ashley shared a snapshot of her own annual returns to demonstrate transparency and accountability.

For anyone researching before enrolling, the evidence suggests that Trading With Ashley is a credible, education-focused program built on structure, transparency, and long-term growth, not hype.

