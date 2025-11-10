Mantle MNT Hits $1.34: Tokenized Apple & Tesla Stocks Launch on xStocks Bybit November 10, 2025

On November 10, 2025, Mantle (MNT) demonstrated a strong recovery, and its price rose to $1.34/token, which is 2.06% higher than on the previous day. This has fueled the cryptocurrency to rise to an approximate market capitalisation of 4.36 billion, establishing it as the 28th largest digital asset by market capitalisation.

The trading volumes were up by $169.6 million in the session, which is a significant improvement compared to the recent lows as the investors absorbed new ecosystem extensions in a turbulent wider market.

The small earnings follow a volatile October when MNT had reached an all-time high of 2.85 and later reversed more than half because of the macroeconomic headwinds and sector-wide sell-offs. The current energy is an indication of a fresh optimism over Mantle Layer-2 innovations, mainly its modular ZK-rollup architecture, which promises Ethereum-level security with enhanced scalability.

With the growing popularity of tokenised assets around the world, Mantle is becoming an essential facilitator of programmable financial instruments, and has been compared to the quick growth in trading activity, which has increased five times this year.

USDA, Securities, Tokens, xStocks Partnership

On November 10, a headline-making event was the launch of tokenised equities via Mantle by working with Backed and Bybit, as part of the xStocks program. It legitimises real-life stocks such as Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia as blockchain-native assets and utilises the high throughput and low fees of Mantle to execute them in their entirety as a part of DeFi protocols.

Now users are able to stake or lend, or trade these tokenised shares across the ecosystem with ease, unlocking yield and liquidity that previously existed in a limited number of traditional markets.

The launch coincides with an influx of real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, a market that is expected to reach more than $10 trillion by 2030. Combining with the large liquidity pools of Bybit, xStocks will be able to connect centralised and decentralised finance and provide 24/7 access and fractional ownership to retail investors everywhere.

Initial statistics indicate that in several hours of operation, tokenised equity volume surpassed more than half a billion dollars, which is a sign of the strength of Mantle in terms of sub-second settlements at less than a penny per trade. This step will not only increase the utility of MNT as a gas and governance token but also make the network a preferred destination of institutional-grade RWAs.

Bybit Launchpool Sparks Staking Mania

On top of the bullish catalysts, Bybit has announced a new Launchpool event that is open to MNT holders and will start at 10:00 UTC on November 10. They are also able to stake their MNT tokens, as well as the BBSOL of the Bybit ecosystem, to get rewarded in the new token, which is called $CC, and it is dedicated to cross-chain interoperability.

The first distribution will offer appealing APYs beginning in the 2-digit range, and the opportunity to lock up any funds will be provided with flexibility regarding risk portfolios. This program will access the ever-increasing treasury at Mantle that has 49% of the total 3.17 billion MNT supply to community-driven programs. Staking participation has already shot 15% across the network, decreasing the supply on the market, causing upward pressure on price.

The availability is further enhanced by Bybit launching more than 20 MNT spot pairs and options trading, which attract leveraged traders and yield seekers. The analysts observe that these reward mechanisms have, in the past triggered 20-30% short-term pumps in Layer-2 tokens, and this could trigger MNT to its next resistance level at $1.50.

RWA Momentum and Network Upgrades

Mantle is still developing its technical base, but in recent times, the focus has moved to the Mantle 2.0 infrastructure rollout, which focuses on a Liquidity Chain of RWAs. This enhancement, combined with EigenLayer restaking to provide data availability, improves security but cuts finality times down to less than 100 milliseconds.

November 10 on-chain data showed an increase in daily active addresses by 25%, to more than 150,000, with developers pushing out smart contracts to yield-bearing tokenised index funds, such as the Mantle Index Four (MI4).

The mETH Protocol of the ecosystem, which allows users to stake ETH on Mantle in liquid, has secured a locked amount of more than two billion dollars, bringing steady fees that are paid to MNT stakers. Collaborations with Arkham Analytics to track activities in real-time and LayerZero to transfer across chains have also made it easier to operate, and MNT can be bridged to chains such as Solana and Binance Smart Chain with ease.

These new additions are critical as Mantle aims at complete UR Neobank app integration in Q4 2025, which will combine crypto-fiat banking and tokenised investments to facilitate the global remittance process.

Technical Indicators Provoke Reservations

Chart-wise, MNT on November 10 opened at a high of 1.29 and a low of 1.37, fully consolidated at the high of 1.25, which was the critical level. The fact that the relative strength index (RSI) stands at 45 signifies neutral momentum; its levels have gone up after being in the oversold territory in the first part of the week, and the MACD histogram depicts nascent bullish divergence.

A further upside would be to hit $1.71, which is the 50-day moving average, but risks to the downside remain in case more crypto market participants get negative on the U.S. CPI data on November 13.

Although Mantle lost a quarter of its weekly metrics, as evidenced by a decrease of 26% in Layer-2 metrics (placing it sixth in terms of TVL with 1.8 billion), it remains more profitable than its competitors, such as Arbitrum and Optimism.

There has been continued whale accumulation, as 50 million MNT is being moved out of exchanges over the last 72 hours, and it is possible to conclude that there is a long-term conviction despite retail jitters.

Analyst Projections and Long-Term Vision

The outlook on MNT is optimistic, and observers expect a high of 2.31 by 2025 in case RWA uptake speed increases. DigitalCoinPrice expects an average of 1.95 at the end of the year, whereas Telegaon forecasts a maximum of 5.69 in the case of bullish conditions with higher institutional inflows. MNT reaches $10.22 by 2030 according to conservative models because mass use of token-governed technology and expansions by DAOs.

The deadweight loss on inflationary mechanics has transformed MNT deflationary when used the most, and the holders are rewarded by burns due to transaction costs. The more that Mantle Governance votes on future proposals, such as the merging of the MI4 fund with banking rails, the greater the influence of the community in driving the innovation process, which creates a self-reinforcing value-accrual cycle.

Mantle is an example of Layer-2 maturity in a developing crypto environment on November 10, 2025. As tokenised equities live, staking rewards stream, and nodes are ready to scale, a combination of speed, security, and actual utility makes MNT the path towards mainstream finance. With the convergence of developers and institutions, the current recovery may turn into a multi-year bull run, which will welcome the smart investors to lay their claims in the next programmable money era.