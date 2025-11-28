Mantle MNT Surges 7% on Bybit USDT0 Launch – Breaking Crypto News and Predictions

On November 28, 2025, in the anaerobic cryptocurrency market, Mantle (MNT) is gaining a lot of attention due to a remarkable price rise and ecosystem growth plans. Mantle is an Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution that is connecting traditional finances and decentralised applications and gaining institutional attention during wider market volatility.

As Bitcoin stayed at about 87,000, and altcoins performed with mixed results, MNT has risen 7.05% over the last 24 hours, reaching about 1.06, which is based on increased optimism. This surge is after the recent collaborations and product releases that add utility to Mantle in the use of tokenised assets and cross-chain operations, making it one of the central players in Web3 development.

Current Price Analysis and Market Trends

Mantle, MNT has the current value of 1.06 and intraday highs and lows of 1.08 and 1.04, respectively. This is a rebound of the previous November prices, which saw the price falling below the mark of 1.00 as the entire market was undergoing corrections.

Technical indicators indicate that there were oversold conditions observed at the beginning of the week, and the Relative Strength Index was increasing to the neutral position, where there is a possibility of future gains, provided there is continued buying pressure. There is an increase in the volume of trading that is above 100 million dollars in the past day, which is an indication of increased investor activity.

Montana Nursing has demonstrated resilience with a 243% rise in its all-time low of $0.31 in October 2023, although it fell by 62% from its all-time high of $2.85 on October 9, 2025.

The recent rally, according to the analysts, is a result of developments in the ecosystem and not the overall market sentiment, which is still of a cautious nature owing to regulatory uncertainty and macroeconomic conditions such as the interest rates.

The short-term resistance is at the level of $1.20, and the support is solid at around the level of 1.05. When Mantle breaches these important levels, it may be aimed at 1.4 0, which coincides with other L2 tokens such as Arbitrum.

Bybit and Mantle Launch USDT0 to Integrate Omnichain Stablecoin

One of the biggest news stories of the week is that Mantle has partnered with Bybit to launch the omnichain model of the USDT stablecoin: the USDT0. This integration, announced only 16 hours ago, enables free cross-chain transfers and increased liquidity in the entire network of Bybit, the largest exchange-related ecosystem. Users are now free to deposit and withdraw USDT0 on Mantle, and centralised exchange liquidity is aligned with on-chain applications.

The action streamlines the interoperability process and allows smooth flows among blockchains without excessive charges and delays. It is based on the modular architecture developed by Mantle that relies on Ethereum to provide security, but is fast and low-cost.

The alliance will bring in an increased number of DeFi members, leading to an increase in total value locked on Mantle, already exceeding one billion dollars. These kinds of innovations solve the pain points in a multi-chain environment and may lead to the adoption of these innovations by retail and institutional users who want frictionless stablecoin experiences.

Expansion of Institutional Custody with Anchorage Digital

On November 10, 2025, Mantle colluded with the sole federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, Anchorage Digital, to provide safe custody services of MNT. The development reduces entry barriers to institutions in the ecosystem with the provision of compliant storage, which is in accordance with the regulations.

The engagement of Anchorage is an indicator of increased trust in the model of Mantle supported by the use of treasury and L2 technology, which also has such characteristics as Eigenlayer to provide access to data.

The building, which now complements earlier launches, like tokenised equities on November 8 with Bybit and Backed. The use of NVDAx (Nvidia stock) as an asset to trade on-chain 24/7 has been made available to users, combining old-fashioned stocks with blockchain effectiveness. These physical integrations of assets are included in the Mantle thrust into tokenised finance, which has been drawing TradFi industry participants and could make MNT more useful as a governance and staking token.

RWA Innovations and Network Upgrades

It was announced that at the CCC Campus event in Lisbon on November 11, 2021, Mantle demonstrated its Real-World Asset ScholarSHIP Program, where developers of tokenised applications are provided with grants to build, such as yield-bearing stablecoins and debt instruments. It is expected to enhance institutional relationships and products that are regulatory compliant, and this will further institutionalise Mantle within the RWA industry.

As well, the v1.3.1 network version added the optimism-safeHeadAtL1Block API, which, with Ethereum, made the consensus rules compatible. The validators should be upgraded by Q4 2025 to ensure interoperability, a neutral but necessary move towards long-term stability. These and additional expansions, such as FBTC to Solana and Sui, underscore Mantle as an emphasis on the cross-chain expansion.

Price Predictions and Future Outlook

The projections of MNT in the short term are varied. Others forecast lows of $0.81 by early December 2025 because of market reversals and highs of $1.01 by late November because of constructive trends. With regard to 2025 in general, there is a minimum of $1.45 and a high of 2.43 due to the adoption of RWA and the possibility of bull market recovery.

Going ahead with the estimates, 2026 is projected at around 2.13, and this value can reach 5.25 in the case that Ethereum performance boosts L2S. In 2030, some optimistic estimates put MNT at 4.41 by taking into consideration the supply dynamics as well as the maturity of the ecosystem. Yet, there is volatility with 13.82% 30-day changes, making one look to the side.

The supply of Mantle is a total of 6.22 billion tokens, where 3.25 billion tokens are in circulation, and the other portion is in the treasury and governance. By redefining on-chain economics with products such as mETH Protocol and Mantle Index Four, the platform enables users in decentralised saving and investing.

To sum up, the news of November 28, 2025, by Mantle, points to the mixture of innovativeness and market strength. Omnichain stablecoins and institutionalised RWAs are only a few of the products that the platform is carving out in hybrid finance. The investor must observe the resistance break and the change in regulation as Mantle heads to possible new heights.