Mitsubishi Motors to Re-enter UK Market with New Models from Summer 2026

Mitsubishi Motors

International Motors Ltd, a prominent UK-based vehicle importer and distributor, has announced plans to introduce new Mitsubishi vehicles to the UK market from summer 2026.

The forthcoming models, selected from Mitsubishi Motors’ global range, will showcase the brand’s latest developments in innovation and four-wheel-drive technology for UK customers.

In addition to Mitsubishi’s established aftersales network of more than one hundred sites, a dedicated group of retailers is being appointed to manage sales and customer support. Customer deliveries are expected to commence in summer 2026.

Sharon Townsend, Head of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, commented:
“We’re delighted to be introducing exciting new Mitsubishi vehicles to our loyal UK customers. Over the past few years, we’ve continued to see enthusiasm for the brand, which has strongly influenced this decision. By building on our trusted aftersales network and dedicated retailer partners, we are committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience.”

Frank Krol, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Europe, said:
“Our upcoming models represent the very best of Mitsubishi Motors’ core technologies in performance, four-wheel drive, and much more. We look forward to a successful introduction in the UK – a market where our brand continues to have a deep emotional connection with loyal customers.”

Further information — including model names, specifications and pricing — will be released closer to launch.

