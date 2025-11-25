Octopus Energy Introduces the UK’s First Fully Agile Tariff for Small Businesses

Octopus Energy has launched Shape Shifters: Agile, the UK’s first fully dynamic electricity tariff designed specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The pioneering smart tariff updates prices every 30 minutes in line with real-time wholesale energy rates, enabling businesses to take advantage of the greenest and lowest-cost power.

Through a dedicated portal, customers can view the following day’s half-hourly prices and plan their usage to secure maximum savings. Many SMEs – such as dry cleaners, bakeries and breweries – already consume most of their energy during off-peak periods, meaning they can benefit effortlessly from lower prices without changing their routines.

By further shifting usage away from peak hours (typically 4–7pm), businesses on Shape Shifters: Agile can cut bills by more than 25%, saving thousands of pounds a year.* Companies that already schedule energy-intensive work outside peak times can boost savings even further by combining low-cost electricity with technologies such as EVs, heat pumps or on-site batteries.

The launch comes as rising energy costs continue to challenge UK firms, with over a quarter reporting financial pressure due to high bills.** Shape Shifters: Agile builds on the success of Shape Shifters: Trio, which offers three distinct time-of-use price bands. Trio has enabled some customers to shift up to 98% of peak consumption into cheaper periods, demonstrating the appetite among SMEs for smarter energy management.

With most of Octopus’s business customers falling within the SME category, the new tariff marks another step in expanding time-of-use solutions that reward firms for consuming energy outside high-demand windows.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy for Business, said:

“Many businesses are struggling with energy costs and are keen to use energy outside peak times to save money. Octopus has pioneered smart tariffs for years, and we’re proud to unlock even more opportunities for them through Shape Shifters Agile to tap into the greenest, cheapest power available.”

Parmjit, Owner of Chip Shop ‘Milton Chippy’ in Stoke-On-Trent, has been trialling the tariff and said:

“Shape Shifters Agile has been a real boost for us at Milton Chippy! By shifting prep times and being smarter about what we switch on and when, we’ve already saved hundreds of pounds.

“It’s super simple and keeps the deep fryers running without frying our budget. We’re proud to be part of a programme that helps our business thrive while supporting a greener future. Hats off to Octopus!”

Octopus business customers have also played a role in easing grid pressure through the company’s ‘Saving Sessions’ initiative. Between 2023 and 2024, thousands of SMEs participated, collectively shifting over 20% of their energy usage during peak periods.

Businesses interested in joining the tariff can learn more via the Shape Shifters website.