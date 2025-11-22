Tradeify Secures Long-Term Partnership with Reigning World Number One Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler

Tradeify has unveiled a multi-year agreement with World Number 1 and 2024/2025 PDC World Darts Champion Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler, who becomes the company’s new Global Brand Ambassador. The announcement launches Tradeify’s ‘Champion Mindset’ campaign, which explores the shared traits that underpin excellence in both elite sport and financial trading.

The deal represents Tradeify’s debut investment in professional sport and comes as Littler enters a defining period in his rapidly rising career. With his world title defence approaching in December, the collaboration aligns the brand with one of darts’ most influential and high-profile talents.

Under the partnership, Tradeify branding will be displayed on the back of Littler’s playing shirt. The company also plans to tap into the global interest surrounding the ‘Littlermania’ phenomenon to grow its audience and promote accessible trading, including a darts-themed series of initiatives. These will begin with a funded account giveaway for every 180 that Littler records during the forthcoming World Championships.

Littler’s remarkable rise provides the foundation for the wider ‘Champion Mindset’ campaign, which celebrates the discipline, precision and mentality required to excel in top-tier sport. Further activations and content linked to the initiative are set to be revealed in due course.

Brett Simberkoff, Founder and CEO, Tradeify: “Since his break-through moment at the 2023/2024 World Championships to becoming World Number 1, we’ve been captivated by Luke’s story and we can’t wait to join him on the next phase of his journey. Just like Luke, Tradeify has experienced a huge growth trajectory since launching in 2021 and the timing was perfect to amplify our brand and mainstream understanding of proprietary trading through sport. This partnership is the perfect platform to launch our ‘Champion Mindset’ campaign and help more people understand the mindset that drives success in both trading and sport”.

Luke Littler, Tradeify Global Brand Ambassador: “I’m really excited to partner with Tradeify. They’re an ambitious, emerging brand and a leader in the prop trading space, whose approach to precision in trading mirrors my approach to darts. I’m looking forward to working with the brand and achieving big things together.”