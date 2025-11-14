TransferMate, a global leader in embedded B2B payments infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), has received a Money Transmitter License (MTL) in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This regulatory approval allows partners and their customers in the region to access TransferMate’s full suite of services, including payments, receivables, and stored funds globally. The license simplifies cross-border transactions, improves cash flow visibility, and reduces the need for multiple banking relationships for B2B clients operating in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The U.S. Virgin Islands license marks another significant step in TransferMate’s global strategy – taking its total number of licenses to 99 – and builds on the momentum of the company recently receiving approval for an e-money license in Singapore.

“With every new license we secure, we are reinforcing our position as the most extensively licensed B2B payments provider in the world,” commented TransferMate CEO, Gary Conroy. “With approval now granted in the U.S. Virgin Islands, we’re proud to extend our regulated network even further, enabling our partners and their customers to simplify cross-border payments at scale through trusted compliance, infrastructure, and global reach.”

TransferMate has built the largest fintech payment infrastructure in the world, holding 99 licenses and empowering businesses to make and receive payments in 140+ currencies across 200+ countries and territories.