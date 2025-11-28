Vantage UK Secures Best Affiliate Program Broker 2025 at Finance Magnates Awards

Vantage UK has announced its achievement as the winner of Best Affiliate Program Broker 2025 at the Finance Magnates Awards, an accolade that celebrates excellence and innovation across the global financial services sector.

The Finance Magnates Awards recognise leading names in fintech and financial services through a three-stage process of nominations, community voting and expert evaluation. The awards are designed to spotlight organisations that demonstrate strong innovation and industry leadership.

This latest honour underscores Vantage UK’s commitment to developing one of the most transparent and growth-focused affiliate programmes in the market. With an emphasis on collaboration and client-driven performance, the Vantage Affiliate Program supports partners with advanced technology, real-time data tracking and highly competitive commission structures.

“We’re incredibly honoured to be recognised by Finance Magnates for our affiliate program. This award reflects the trust and success we’ve built with our partners, and our continued focus on driving growth in a competitive industry,” said David Shayer, CEO at Vantage UK.

For additional information about Vantage UK and its award-winning affiliate programme, readers can visit the company’s website.