Workspace Shares Down 5% After Big Drop in Office Values

The AIM-quoted provider of flexible workspace, Space Group plc, extends its losing streak today as the shares slump more than 5% to 380 pence in uneven trading on the London Stock Exchange.

The drop comes after a depressed six-month report that revealed a 4% decline in property values, which stirred up concerns of a long hangover on the hybrid working revolution and the probability of sticky interest rates straining the business real estate market.

The six months to September 2025 results were encouraging, with rental income narrowly increasing by 2% to PS48 million, supported by high occupancy rates of 88% in its 4.2 million square feet of space in its urban hotspots such as London and Manchester.

Adjusted net asset value per share, however, tumbled to 680 pence compared to 710 pence, after a PS25m write-down on legacy assets in the City fringe. The management attributed the cause to market dislocation caused by low demand and high yields, and new letting rates stagnated at 3% less than rack rents against tenant pressure on pricing.

This is a sombre revelation in the wake of a tectonic change in office dynamics because post-pandemic preferences are given to working remotely, leaving swathes of space empty. The British Property Federation puts UK vacant rates at 14%, the highest in five years, and this puts pressure on landlords such as Workspace to provide sweeteners such as rent-free periods and fit-out incentives.

It has been the customer-focused approach of the firm, which focuses on creative SMEs by providing co-working pods and event spaces, that has withstood the test of pure-play Grade A towers, but even in this instance, the rate of churn has been 18%, as startups are struggling with funding crises.

In response, brokers cut forecasts with Liberum reducing to a hold with a 420 pence target. The report warned that valuation resets are an indicator of structural pain, and the urban renewal focus of the city on the workspace is admirable.

Stocks, declining 28% year-to-year, now trade at 0.55 times net asset value – a bargain basement price that will attract vulture funds but not blue-chip acquirers. Volume was 200% above the normal level, and algorithmic selling was contributing to the rout as the stock went through key technical supports.

The FTSE 250 real estate investment trust pack, which was hit 1-2 per cent by IWG and Tritax Big Box, was an additional blow to the sector, reflecting its weakness. The FTSE 100 index benchmark in London gained a mere 0.1 per cent. to 8,280 on the strength of pharma, but the mid-cap index was down 0.3%, its poorest performance in seven weeks.

The misery of Workspace is the epitome of commercial property mess, and surveys by the Big Four indicate a 20% drop in new leases as of 2023. High borrowing costs – refinancing bills have been inflated by high costs of 10-year gilts at 4.2% – and PS500 million of ESG-imposed capex burdens industry-wide. Its PS300 million debt burden, at a loan-to-value ratio of 35 per cent, is not extremely large, but the covenant headroom would be minimal in case of stagnant rents.

The group is also doubling down on adaptive reuse: it is turning underutilised warehouses into innovation centres with EV charging and wellness facilities, and it hopes to increase its yields to 6% in 2027.

Recent transactions comprise a 50,000 sq ft let to a fintech cluster in Whitechapel, a sign of attracting agile occupiers who do not want to work with any rigid corporate occupiers. Dividend policy is maintained at 12 pence per share, with 3.2 a very tasty yield, and 1.5x earnings coverage, but gradual increases are seen to be limited.

Economic wildcards abound. Odds of the December rate reduction to 85% (by futures) might help the Bank of England to reduce the pressure in case the inflation drops to 2%. However, a chilly Budget on November 27, as business rates are frozen, could raise empty property charges, which Workspace’s portfolio of 10% is going to be hurt. Occupier sentiment is further obscured by geopolitical jitters, whether US tariffs or Middle Eastern flares.

In the case of workspaces, an early adopter of the managed workspaces, this is a challenge. A 2015 carve-out by a private equity company heightened the attention, yet the 2020 listing at 600 pence seems like prehistoric times.

Pre-tax losses were reduced to PS 10 million versus PS15 million; this was made possible by cost-outs such as AI-driven energy management, reducing bills by 8%. It has 200,000 sq ft of development, and plans mixed-use developments of offices and residential.

Radar ping of liquidity: war chest is PS20 million net cash inflows towards opportunistic purchases of distressed assets. Short interest is currently holding on at 3, and bulls are quoting a 15% increase in rents on lease renewals. At depressed multiples, it is a high conviction contrarian bet, but patience is of the essence.

Budget Crunch: Can the Relief Turn Workspace and Its Withering Portfolio Around?

Workspace is a Workspace, and with choruses reforms. The Property Ombudsman wails at the stamp duty domestications on business flips, which may open the gates of PS3 billion. The 20% offset of the upgrade costs by a green retrofit grant pool would be consistent with Workspace’s net-zero commitment by 2030.

Tech infusions welcome salvation: VR tours have increased inquiries by 25 per cent., and blockchain leases simplify compliance. The model is looked at by international scouts on US rollouts, but the Brexit strains persist.

Cynics cry the overexposure to London (70% of space), in which the Crossrail buzz has been falling flat in the face of the affordability crisis. Another outbreak of a virus variant will empty floors once again, but diversified tenures – 4 years on average – protect against shocks.

Investors eat the losses: three-year returns are 40 per cent below the FTSE 250, yet below 350 pence lie the forensic value hunters, who are predicting an increase of 20 per cent on rate relief. The leasing data of Black Friday, which is released next fortnight, can swing the balance.

Working with reinvention in the built-environment bind of Britain. It goes through solid remains to collective fireplaces, flitting back and forth through mud, gambling on the survival of human centres in the digital tsunami. With cities winning back souls, this FTSE 250 regular may still prosper – should those in power tread the path.