Ofqual’s reported plans to shift some GCSE and A-level exams to digital formats by 2030 have sparked fresh debate across the education sector. James Tweed, CEO of the King’s Award-winning edtech company Coracle and a member of the DSIT Digital Inclusion Action Committee (DIAC), says the move is not only inevitable but could significantly improve accessibility.

Coracle already delivers highly secure digital assessments in UK prisons—one of the most complex environments in which digital exams operate. Drawing on this expertise, Tweed believes onscreen assessments could level the playing field for disadvantaged learners, as well as students with special educational needs and neurodivergent profiles, who often benefit from digital tools and tailored interfaces.

James says that many of the technical, security and credibility concerns being raised publicly are already being addressed in some of the most challenging environments, like the prison system, offering a valuable parallel that could inform this move for students. He says:

“I think there is an inevitable shift towards doing exams on computers rather than pen and paper. This could be very positive.

“However, there are issues to get right, such as dealing with security and recognising that digital poverty is an issue for a significant number of students.

“I think it would be a mistake for exams to take place online because, if the internet connection went down, that would be a disaster.

“We need systems where offline is ‘baked in’, as education can’t be reliant on wifi connections.

“Getting digital right in education is so important and is something the Digital Inclusion Action Committee (DIAC) is discussing in-depth.”