Festive Getaways Fuel Increased Demand for Seven-Seater MPVs Across the UK

New data suggests that Christmas travel habits in the UK are shifting, with more families and groups opting for 7-seater MPVs and people carriers when heading away for the festive season. The trend reflects a wider rise in domestic road travel during Christmas and New Year.

Rising Attention on Family-Sized Vehicles

Eamonn Turley, owner of DiscoverMPVs, a platform designed to help families and groups select suitable multi-passenger vehicles, has noted a clear uplift in interest as Christmas approaches.

“We are seeing increased demand for practical transport options during the festive period,” said Eamonn Turley. “People value the ability to travel together, especially at Christmas. For many, an MPV offers ample space while also providing the latest in safety and comfort features that help reduce stress during the holiday season.”

This pattern mirrors broader UK travel behaviour. Findings from the VisitBritain Christmas Trip Tracker 2024 indicate that more than 30% of UK adults had firm plans to take an overnight trip during the Christmas and New Year period, with London ranking among the most popular destinations.

Why Space and Flexibility Matter at Christmas

Seven-seat MPVs are increasingly favoured for their ability to combine passenger comfort with generous luggage space and adaptable seating arrangements, qualities that are especially valuable during busy winter travel periods.

“December typically brings heavier luggage loads, longer distances and more passengers than at any other time of year,” said Eamonn Turley, Travel & Outdoors Expert and CEO of DiscoverMPVs.com. “Families are choosing MPVs because they offer the space and flexibility needed over Christmas time, especially when travelling with children, grandparents or additional guests.”

As fuel prices continue to influence decision-making and public transport systems face seasonal pressure, many travellers are viewing larger private vehicles as a dependable solution for group journeys.

Winter Safety and Ease of Travel

Safety considerations remain high on the list for festive drivers. Modern MPVs are now equipped with advanced driver assistance, improved visibility and enhanced stability systems, offering added reassurance during winter conditions marked by reduced daylight, wet roads and congested traffic.

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

Interest in larger, more comfortable vehicles has been steadily increasing, with MPVs becoming a preferred choice for winter and Christmas travel. In response, rental providers have broadened their offerings, adding more seven-seater and nine-seater vehicles to their fleets. This upward trend is expected to continue into 2026, with DiscoverMPVs advising travellers to secure bookings early to avoid disappointment.