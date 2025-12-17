‘Funding Guru’ Matt Haycox Backs UK Firms with Smarter Business Loans

When times get tough for the UK’s small and medium-sized enterprises, one name is stepping in with practical support. ‘At Funding Guru we’re driven by one simple goal: to help British SMEs access the right business loans, not just any funding but smarter funding,’ says Matt Haycox, founder and owner of Funding Guru.

Haycox is no stranger to navigating pressure. In a recent interview where he reveals a candid playbook for founders struggling to scale, he spoke openly about the realities business owners face when growth stalls and the tough decisions needed to regain momentum. That same pragmatic mindset underpins his approach to SME lending.

The big picture for UK SMEs

Over the past year the lending landscape for UK SMEs has been anything but smooth. According to the ‘Business Finance Review 2025 Q1’ from UK Finance, new lending to the smallest businesses, those with turnover up to £2m, climbed by almost 30% year on year, while medium-sized firms saw an increase of around 9%.

Yet despite that growth, many SMEs still face tight conditions. A study from FundingScoop reported that fewer than half of SME bank-loan applications were approved in 2024, compared with approval rates of roughly 67% before the pandemic. The same research found that the average interest rate on new SME loans by late 2024 sat at about 7%, far higher than the 1.6% average recorded in 2020.

Haycox notes: ‘Small firms deserve funding that suits their ambitions, not deals that pile on cost or back them into a corner.’

Why ‘smarter business loans’ matter

Choosing the right finance route can make or break an SME’s growth plans. Traditional banks still tend to view smaller firms as higher risk, which often leads to stricter terms or outright declines. Research from nCino highlights a UK SME finance gap of more than £22 billion, essentially the amount smaller firms would borrow if they could access it under fairer conditions.

In practice, ‘smarter’ loans mean funding tailored to how a business actually operates. It means support through the process, transparency over cost and terms, and borrowing that enables long-term growth rather than short-term firefighting. As Haycox puts it: ‘We don’t take a transactional view. We’re in it with the client, and we’re backing them to grow.’

This philosophy closely reflects his wider views on entrepreneurship. In another profile discussing why resilience is every entrepreneur’s real advantage, Haycox argues that long-term success is often built on adaptability rather than perfect conditions.

How Funding Guru is making a difference

Under Matt’s leadership, Funding Guru helps UK SMEs understand which type of finance suits them best, whether that’s a working-capital loan, a fixed-term growth facility or something secured against assets.

Many owners rely on Funding Guru business loans to get a clearer sense of their options and identify the type of funding that suits their plans.

Haycox explains: ‘Too many firms accept expensive borrowing because they don’t realise there’s a better option around the corner. Our job is to show them the smarter lane and walk with them through the decision.’

Funding Guru also helps business owners compare secured and unsecured routes. Secured loans often offer better pricing in exchange for an asset, while unsecured loans may deliver speed when timing is critical.

The market need remains large

Even with lending on the rise, the gap between SME funding needs and what’s actually provided is still wide. Research from Merchant Savvy found that around 43 % of UK SMEs used some form of external finance in 2024, yet only about 1.5 % applied for new bank loans during the same period.

Government-led reviews into small business access to finance echo this trend: many SMEs need funding yet hesitate to apply, either due to cost concerns or fear of rejection.

With interest rates still elevated, the value of lenders who guide, advise and tailor solutions has never been higher. As Haycox puts it: ‘Especially now, when every pound counts, SMEs shouldn’t settle. They should be choosing funding that sets them up for success.’

What this means for your business

If you’re running a UK SME and weighing your borrowing options, it’s worth keeping a few points in mind. Think about whether you need short-term cash flow help or long-term growth funding. Check whether the loan is secured or unsecured and what that means for your assets, cost and flexibility. Above all, work with providers who understand how SMEs operate rather than offering one-size-fits-all products.

The takeaway

The UK funding landscape is shifting, slowly, but noticeably. For those who know where to look, opportunities are opening up. That’s where Matt Haycox and Funding Guru step in, offering clarity, smarter loan options and a genuine partnership approach.

In Matt’s own words: ‘When SMEs thrive, the UK thrives. We’re here to back the business owners who are bold enough to push forward.’