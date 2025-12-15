Karaca Debuts Festive Pop-Up Store at Future Stores on Oxford Street

Karaca, Türkiye’s leading home and living brand since 1973, is welcoming shoppers to its exclusive pop-up store at Future Stores on Oxford Street from December 11 until December 31.

Opening during the Christmas and New Year period, the pop-up introduces Karaca to one of London’s busiest retail locations, complementing its existing stores at Westfield London and Tottenham Hale Retail Park.

With two permanent London outlets already established, Karaca partners with the innovative Future Stores concept to engage shoppers during the peak festive season.

A Next-Generation, Hybrid Retail Experience with Future Stores

Karaca’s new store on Oxford Street will offer visitors an innovative shopping experience through an immersive retail media approach. Located across a total area of 235 m², the store creates a hybrid structure by bringing together the tactile experience of engaging with physical products and digital interaction zones. Enriched with specially designed stands, product tables, POP materials, and various experience areas, the store aims to offer both a tactile and a digital shopping journey.

Strengthening its international presence with a rapidly growing store network in Europe and a multi-channel sales approach, Karaca continues its investments across many markets, notably Germany, the UK, France, and Austria. Showcasing its “Red Carpet Collection” designs on the red carpet at Hollywood’s most prestigious awards ceremony, the brand also stands out through global collaborations, including sponsoring the international media centre covering the coronation ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla in the UK.

A Broad Product Range and Christmas Collections at Karaca Oxford Street

While Karaca’s Oxford Street pop-up store will feature the brand’s extensive product range, the product groups on display include dinnerware sets, cutlery sets, cookware and cooking groups, kitchen utensils, tea and coffee machines, design-led and award-winning products, and special Christmas-themed collections.

Karaca Brings Its Accessibility Vision to Its Pop-Up Store at Future Stores in London

As a special initiative that underscores the importance Karaca places on accessibility, the brand is bringing the Dialog Cafe experience to its pop-up store at Future Stores in London. Dialog Cafe, which will be staffed entirely by baristas with hearing impairments, aims to make the coffee experience more inclusive, contribute to the employment of individuals with hearing impairments, and help raise social awareness.