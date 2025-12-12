MNA Ventures Launches QBS Banking Facility Platform for Crypto-Linked Businesses

MNA Ventures announces the launch of the QBS Banking Facility Platform, a financial infrastructure developed through the longstanding operational expertise of its subsidiary, OTC Business Services, to help companies manage both crypto and fiat assets with transparency, regulatory compliance, and operational stability.

QBS fills a long-standing market gap by providing dependable, institution-aligned financial channels that blockchain and fintech related businesses need for daily commercial operations.

Origins Rooted in Real Market Activity

“QBS began as an idea born from real business operations,” said Mostafa Nasser Al-Rashed, Executive Director of MNA Ventures. “Our legal and corporate advisory subsidiaries often faced situations where blockchain-connected companies were restricted from accessing traditional financial infrastructures. QBS was developed to help close that gap — enabling businesses to operate with clarity, remain compliant with regulators, and maintain continuity across their operations.”

The QBS model was developed through the operational foundation of OTC Business Services (OTC BS), a subsidiary of MNA Ventures specializing in corporate services, structuring, and global advisory, with legal affairs managed through OTC & Partners (OTC & P).

With over two decades of supporting diverse client operations, OTC BS repeatedly encountered companies receiving crypto or fiat across multiple currencies without stable, institution-aligned mechanisms to manage even simple operational payments, a recurring outcome of banking restrictions that continue to affect blockchain-connected organizations.

These consistent challenges revealed a clear gap: while digital enterprises were accelerating innovation, their operational financial infrastructure remained fragmented, unpredictable, and often misaligned with practical business needs.

What QBS Provides

At its core, QBS reflects a people-centered and operations-focused approach, combining structured systems with practical understanding to support companies navigating both digital and traditional economies.

QBS operates on a model that combines human insight with operational discipline. Its foundational capabilities include:

● Multi-currency management (crypto + fiat)

● Cross-border transaction facilitation

● Crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto conversion

● Visa card access for seamless business spending

The QBS platform supports major stablecoins such as USDT and USDC, operating across leading chains like Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (POL), and Solana (SOL).

It also enables cross border transactions in key global fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and AED, with expanded coverage expected as adoption increases.

By integrating structured financial processes with a practical, client-focused user experience, QBS provides global companies with a stable, transparent method for managing multi-currency operations across both traditional banking and digital-asset ecosystems.

Soft Launch and Initial Onboarding

“QBS soft-launched on November 1, 2025, beginning exclusive onboarding across our partner network. This controlled rollout allows us to refine internal processes, streamline system capabilities, and align platform performance with real client behavior,” said Al-Rashed.

Initial users of QBS are global businesses, including blockchain-connected and fintech operators that rely on structured multi-asset management without interruptions to daily operations.

Backed by Vision and Governance

MNA Ventures played a strategic role in guiding QBS from concept to fully structured implementation, ensuring the platform operates with financial discipline, compliance integrity, and long-term stability.

“Every venture we support must contribute something meaningful to people’s lives,” added Al-Rashed. “QBS reflects that mission — a secure financial solution where digital pioneers and traditional financial institutions can operate together with clarity and continuity.”