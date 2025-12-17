For over twenty-five years, Saro Spadaro has been a pivotal figure in the Caribbean’s hospitality and real estate landscape. At the helm of The Maho Group, he has reshaped the island of Sint Maarten into an interconnected system of resorts, residential developments and services. His entrepreneurial journey began after earning a degree in Business Administration from Bocconi University, and it has since been marked by a consistent blend of long-term vision, operational pragmatism and a strong human focus. Today, that same approach is guiding his entry into one of the most transformative fields of the decade: artificial intelligence.

Saro Spadaro doesn’t view AI as a mere trend or convenience. For him, it represents a foundational shift with the potential to redefine how the hospitality sector delivers value. In an industry where differentiation increasingly hinges on personalized service and operational precision, he sees AI as both an opportunity and a challenge. Businesses that fail to evolve, particularly by not adapting their online presence and customer-facing technologies, may struggle to maintain their competitive edge.

His strategic perspective outlines two key areas of innovation. The first is the need to modernize digital experiences, making them more intuitive, seamless and compatible with AI-driven environments. The second involves the adoption of next-generation language models that can simplify decision-making processes for guests, tailoring suggestions and experiences to individual needs. However, for Saro Spadaro, these systems must be developed responsibly, with a focus on safety, user-specific data and real-world applicability.

Despite the increasing role of technology, people remain at the core of his business philosophy. AI, in his view, is a tool to support—not replace—authentic human engagement. Hospitality, he insists, must remain rooted in personal connection. What artificial intelligence can do is empower staff with deeper knowledge, enabling them to provide faster, smarter and more attentive service. This synergy between innovation and empathy is key to improving not only the guest experience but also the sustainability and efficiency of operations.

There are already tangible examples of this integration. Predictive maintenance tools are helping resorts avoid costly downtime, while AI-powered systems are being used to manage inventory, reduce waste in food and beverage operations, and optimize the use of energy and cleaning products. Each of these innovations drives measurable gains across customer satisfaction, environmental impact and cost control.

Saro Spadaro’s leadership philosophy is built on accountability and presence. This was never more evident than in 2017, when Hurricane Irma struck Sint Maarten. In the face of widespread devastation, he chose to remain on the island and take responsibility for leading evacuation efforts, delivering aid and overseeing reconstruction. That moment was a defining chapter in a career shaped by resilience and a hands-on approach.

Looking ahead, Saro Spadaro continues to chart a path of innovation rooted in consistency. His belief in aligning vision, communication and execution has become the cornerstone of his entrepreneurial identity. With The Maho Group expanding its global reach, and with artificial intelligence redefining the rules of the game, he remains committed to shaping a future where technology enhances the human touch.