The start of a new year is always a great opportunity to make positive changes to different areas of your life. In 2026, one of the key areas to focus on is personal finance. Many people stress about money, particularly with the costs of everything rising in recent times. Therefore, it is smart to set yourself a few financial resolutions for the new year that will improve your financial well-being over the next 12 months and beyond. There are many resolutions to consider that could make a big difference to your situation, particularly when combined. Here are a few of the best resolutions to set for 2026.

Create & Stick To A Budget

First, you should create and stick to a budget. People often struggle with financial management because they do not have a budget in place that controls their spending. You should calculate your total take-home household income and designate a percentage to different areas of spending. The 50/30/20 budget is a great option for beginners – you could also adjust the percentages based on your needs. This will ensure that you make the most out of your monthly income and put your money to good use.

Create An Emergency Fund

Life can be unpredictable, which is why it is important to have an emergency fund. This is a fund that you can turn to in many situations, such as a job loss, a household repair, or any unexpected cost. It is recommended that you have at least 3 months’ worth of expenses in this fund, and it should be kept somewhere that is easy to access and has a high interest rate. Having this fund provides important financial protection as well as peace of mind – something you cannot put a price on.

Open CoinEx Fixed Savings

If you have not already, now is a great time to start investing in cryptocurrency. In 2026, one of the best ways to do this is by opening a CoinEx.com fixed savings account. Essentially, this involves locking away your crypto holdings for a set time frame (such as 90 days), which will allow you to earn interest at a fixed rate. At the end, your principal and interest will be returned to your account – this gives you stable returns and is ideal for those who do not need access to their crypto. Of course, keep in mind that the value of your crypto can go up or down during this timeframe.

Educate Yourself Financially

It is important to make smart moves with your money, but one of the best investments you can make is educating yourself on personal finance. Financial literacy is an incredibly powerful tool that can help you improve your lifestyle now and in the future, but many adults struggle, as it is not taught in schools. Educate yourself by reading newsletters and blogs, signing up for mailing lists, and listening to podcasts on personal finance. Key areas to cover include budgeting, debt, investing, compound interest, and tax.

By setting (and sticking to!) these resolutions in 2026, you can improve your financial well-being and set yourself up for a better future.