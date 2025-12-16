Volt has partnered with BVNK to enable stablecoin acceptance at checkout, allowing global merchants to leverage regulated digital assets for faster, cross-border payments.

Volt designed this BVNK-powered capability for merchants with a global footprint, particularly those with high-velocity cash flows operating in digital-native environments:

Cross-border platforms such as e-commerce marketplaces, trading/investment apps and remittance providers all stand to benefit from stablecoins’ universality and reduced friction

Digital goods and gaming companies are increasingly serving audiences holding and spending digital assets; for these users, paying in stablecoins fits with how they already store and spend digital assets online

Travel and ticketing operators, and luxury retailers, are able to support high-value, cross-border purchases with faster, more predictable acceptance

The digital goods and gaming company use cases reflect a broader trend towards the growing population of crypto-native consumers; a cohort that prefers to spend digital assets directly from self-custody wallets. As such, stablecoin acceptance gives merchants the power to future-proof their checkout by acting on a new paradigm: a fragmented, fiat-first payments infrastructure – still dominated by cards – being complemented by a digital, open and universal alternative offering 24/7 global settlement.

Commenting on the partnership, Steffen Vollert, Volt’s Co-founder and CEO, said: “We’re delighted to be working with BVNK to enable the first stage of our stablecoin product suite: acceptance at checkout. With the first set of merchants fully integrated and ready to go, we’re excited to help them realise the powerful benefits stablecoins bring: seamless cross-border settlements, freedom from traditional or limited banking infrastructure, and reaching a new generation of consumers for whom self-custody of funds is a non-negotiable.”

Chris Harmse, Co-founder of BVNK, said: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Volt to create payment solutions for businesses with digital-first, stablecoin-native customers. Today’s consumers are tired of legacy systems that have been built to slow them down – they’re demanding speed, affordability, stability, and efficiency. This partnership with Volt is enabling a new generation of payment experiences that meet their expectations and empower them to participate fully in the modern digital economy.”