ABC Staff

Volt Partners With BVNK to Enable Stablecoin Payments at Checkout for Global Merchants

Volt Launches Stablecoin Checkout Capability in Partnership With BVNK

Volt has partnered with BVNK to enable stablecoin acceptance at checkout, allowing global merchants to leverage regulated digital assets for faster, cross-border payments.

Volt designed this BVNK-powered capability for merchants with a global footprint, particularly those with high-velocity cash flows operating in digital-native environments:

  • Cross-border platforms such as e-commerce marketplaces, trading/investment apps and remittance providers all stand to benefit from stablecoins’ universality and reduced friction
  • Digital goods and gaming companies are increasingly serving audiences holding and spending digital assets; for these users, paying in stablecoins fits with how they already store and spend digital assets online
  • Travel and ticketing operators, and luxury retailers, are able to support high-value, cross-border purchases with faster, more predictable acceptance

The digital goods and gaming company use cases reflect a broader trend towards the growing population of crypto-native consumers; a cohort that prefers to spend digital assets directly from self-custody wallets. As such, stablecoin acceptance gives merchants the power to future-proof their checkout by acting on a new paradigm: a fragmented, fiat-first payments infrastructure – still dominated by cards – being complemented by a digital, open and universal alternative offering 24/7 global settlement.

Commenting on the partnership, Steffen Vollert, Volt’s Co-founder and CEO, said: “We’re delighted to be working with BVNK to enable the first stage of our stablecoin product suite: acceptance at checkout. With the first set of merchants fully integrated and ready to go, we’re excited to help them realise the powerful benefits stablecoins bring: seamless cross-border settlements, freedom from traditional or limited banking infrastructure, and reaching a new generation of consumers for whom self-custody of funds is a non-negotiable.”

Chris Harmse, Co-founder of BVNK, said: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Volt to create payment solutions for businesses with digital-first, stablecoin-native customers. Today’s consumers are tired of legacy systems that have been built to slow them down – they’re demanding speed, affordability, stability, and efficiency. This partnership with Volt is enabling a new generation of payment experiences that meet their expectations and empower them to participate fully in the modern digital economy.”

