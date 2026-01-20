Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADUR, CSE: ACT, FSE: 9D5) announced a stronger multi-year collaboration with Mexico’s ECOCE on December 3, 2025. It marks a massive growth for the chemical recycling firm. It also validates the investment thesis of Vancouver venture capitalist Yazan al Homsi, who identified the opportunity years before mainstream market recognition.

The partnership will assess Aduro’s proprietary Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) for processing post-consumer flexible and mixed plastic packaging in Mexico. That’s where more than 1.5 million tonnes of flexible packaging waste is generated every year.

Remember, the announcement comes as Aduro’s stock trades at $13.88, approaching its 52-week high of $17.66 reached in October 2025.

Mexico Deal Opens Latin American Market

ECOCE, a non-profit environmental association created by Mexico’s food and beverage industry, sits at the center of the country’s packaging value chain. The multi-year program begins in January 2026 and will run from laboratory through pilot scale to assess processability, yields, and product quality.

Mexico generates close to 60 kilograms of plastic waste per person annually—totaling 6 to 7 million tonnes—and flexible packaging is a particularly challenging waste stream that traditional mechanical recycling cannot economically process.

The announcement coincided with Aduro’s participation in the 2nd Sustainable Flexible Packaging LATAM conference in Mexico City on December 3, where Chief Revenue Officer Eric Appelman presented the collaboration.

Aduro will present its technology to ECOCE’s full membership on December 15, 2025, in Guadalajara, while ECOCE leadership plans to visit Aduro’s London, Ontario, facilities in January 2026, including a tour of the newly commissioned pilot plant.

Al Homsi’s Investment Strategy

Yazan al Homsi, works through Founders Round Capital in Vancouver and Catalyst Communications DMCC in Dubai. It has earned a strong reputation for identifying environmental technology prospects before they gain mainstream recognition.

Al Homsi was born in Saudi Arabia. At McGill University, he graduated in the top 5% of his finance class in 2004. He spent more than a decade with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East before launching Founders Round Capital in 2017.

His investment philosophy focuses on top-notch solutions that address ecological challenges while redefining economic viability.

The Aduro investment targets a company with strong intellectual property—10 patents developed over 14 years—that addresses the market failure in which less than 10% of global plastic waste is effectively recycled.

Al Homsi’s cross-sector strategy spans healthcare AI through Rocket Doctor AI (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF). It also covers environmental technology through Aduro, whose consistent focus on AI applications continues to enhance operational efficiency.

Technology Validation Through Independent Testing

The Mexico partnership follows Aduro’s November 20, 2025 announcement of successful pilot-scale steam-cracking trials. Independent testing demonstrated that Hydrochemolytic™ Oil derived from mixed plastic waste can be processed in commercial steam crackers with little or no costly post-treatment, while delivering stable operation and yields comparable to those of conventional fossil feedstocks.

Traditional mechanical recycling requires careful separation and clean plastics. Aduro’s chemical approach is effective for handling mixed and contaminated feedstocks, achieving 95% yield efficiency with just 2% char waste, compared to 30% char in conventional pyrolysis techniques.

Well-known financial educator, Mariusz Skonieczny, emphasized the worth in a November 20, 2025, video analysis: “Steam crackers require ultra-pure, ultra-light feedstock specs, and Aduro just validated that it can do that. The market has always priced Aduro at a heavy discount because will HCT oil actually work in real assets? Today’s PR answers yes to all of these questions.”

The ability to produce hydrochemolytic oil functioning as synthetic naphtha—running straight into steam crackers without hydro treatment—differentiates Aduro from competitors whose products require hundreds of dollars per tonne in upgrading costs. Regular naphtha sells for approximately $700-800 per tonne, while bio-naphtha from recycled plastic commands premiums of $1,500-2,000 per tonne.

B.C.’s Cleantech Ecosystem

Vancouver’s innovation ecosystem has emerged as a main hub for ecological technology. It has been supported by the BC Net Zero Innovation Network, which received $7.5 million from Pacific Economic Development Canada.

The initial investment in combined new revenue and private investment has yielded $154 million over three years.

In low-carbon products and pollution-reducing technologies, British Columbia’s CleanBC Roadmap 2030 drives investment. Ranked as second on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index, Canada, with B.C.’s electricity coming primarily from renewable resources, provides competitive pricing benefits.

Pilot Plant Advances Commercialization

In London, Ontario, Aduro’s Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant has advanced to Phase 2 commissioning in October 2025. Worth noting key milestones are the extruder Site Acceptance Testing completion and Siemens automation integration.

Wet runs continue through mid-December 2025. They generate data for an 8,000 tonne-per-year demonstration plant design.

The Mexico collaboration offers other validation gateways, as ECOCE and Aduro both plan to research business models, which include:

Aduro-owned plants,

member-owned facilities, or

licensed third-party operations.

All of which will potentially establish Aduro’s Latin American presence while generating multiple revenue streams for years to come.

Market Position and Outlook

Corporate partnerships supported by Shell’s GameChanger initiative have raised more than $317 million. This increase shows a history of identifying viable technology.

Aduro raised $4.52 million during their November 2024 NASDAQ uplisting while keeping a cash position of $8.4 million. As of December 5, 2025, the market capitalization was close to $436.6 million, indicating significant growth for early investors.

Aduro is positioned at the intersection of ecological imperative and commercial opportunity due to the convergence of regulatory pressure, technological competence, and Fortune 500 certification under

Extended Producer Responsibility legislation

The Mexican government’s support for Vancouver investor Yazan al Homsi’s investment thesis, which sees chemical recycling as a game-changing opportunity in the estimated $300+ billion global market.

Operations at the pilot plant will continue until mid-December 2025, and Mexico is getting ready to work together in January 2026. That’s why Aduro’s commercialization timeline accelerates towards the demonstration plant phase.

This will better determine whether laboratory-proven technology can achieve the scale necessary to meaningfully impact global plastic waste challenges.