African Mining Week 2026 to Spotlight Sustainable Growth, Skills and Community Development

African Mining Week will return to Cape Town in October 2026 under the banner “Mining the Future: Critical Resources, Sustainability and Community Development”, positioning the continent at the centre of global mining and energy-transition discussions.

Officially launched last week, the 2026 edition of African Mining Week (AMW) will convene international mining companies, investors, policymakers and industry leaders to assess new opportunities across Africa’s minerals landscape. Discussions will focus on how Africa – the world’s leading producer of key energy-transition metals such as platinum group metals, cobalt, chromium and manganese – continues to influence global supply chains while drawing growing interest from the United States, China and Europe.

The event’s theme underscores Africa’s expanding role in the global critical minerals market, while emphasising innovation in responsible mining and closer cooperation between governments and industry. Building on the momentum of AMW 2025, the programme will explore pathways for sustainable market expansion, environmental responsibility and inclusive socioeconomic development across the continent.

High-level panels will examine Africa’s emergence as a strategic hub for critical energy-transition minerals, with countries including Zimbabwe, Mali, Namibia and Malawi advancing local beneficiation policies and managing raw mineral exports to strengthen domestic value creation. AMW 2026 will cover the full mining value chain – from exploration and extraction to processing and industrialisation – offering practical insights into how public and private stakeholders can work together to reinforce supply chains and unlock long-term value.

Responsible mining and environmental stewardship will form a core pillar of the agenda. With institutions such as the Africa Finance Corporation, World Bank, IFC and Afreximbank increasingly linking financing to ESG performance, sessions will explore how renewable energy solutions – including power purchase agreements, independent power producers, energy wheeling and onsite generation – can cut emissions, improve energy security and enhance project viability. Innovative models that align commercial success with environmental and social accountability will also be highlighted.

Community engagement, local content development, skills transfer and shared infrastructure will remain central themes. AMW 2026 will present case studies demonstrating tangible socioeconomic impact, from employment creation and supplier development to gender inclusion and community infrastructure investment. Discussions will also address fiscal frameworks, community benefit models and ESG compliance, reinforcing mining’s role as a driver of inclusive growth.

“African Mining Week 2026 will be a showcase of Africa’s potential to power the future,” states Rachelle Kasongo, Events & Project Director at Energy Capital & Power. “The event will highlight how the continent’s critical resources can be responsibly developed, how innovative practices are shaping a more sustainable mining sector and how investments can create meaningful benefits for local communities. It’s a space for leaders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and explore solutions that drive long-term impact for both industry and society.”

African Mining Week is recognised as a leading platform for engaging with Africa’s diverse mining opportunities. The event will take place alongside African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026, scheduled for 12–16 October in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can obtain further information by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.