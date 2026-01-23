Initium announces run of five stand-out M&A transactions in January 2026

Employee-owned, award-winning M&A advisor Initium Corporate Finance announces five deals in January 2026, across multiple sectors

Diverse series of transactions with trade buyers, private equity and employee ownership trusts

Newbury, UK. January 21st 2026 – Initium Corporate Finance, the employee-owned, sell-side corporate finance adviser, today announces the successful completion of a strong run of M&A transactions to start 2026, highlighting sustained demand for high-quality UK businesses across a broad range of sectors and buyer types.

The five transactions span Artificial Intelligence, surveying and property consultancy, engineering and construction services, residential property services and professional audio technology. Buyers include strategic trade acquirers, private equity-backed platforms and employee ownership trusts, reflecting the breadth of exit and succession options available to founders seeking the right long-term outcome.

Together, the transactions demonstrate Initium’s ability to deliver tailored sell-side solutions aligned with shareholder objectives, culture and ambition. In a market characterised by complexity and selectivity, the firm’s recent activity underlines continued appetite for specialist, founder-led businesses with strong market positions and clear growth potential.

Beyond deal execution, Initium places strong emphasis on long-term outcomes for business owners, management teams and employees, supporting clients well beyond completion and helping founders navigate what comes next after a transaction.

January 2026 announced transactions

G=mc2 agrees investment with Mobeus Equity Partners

Initium advised the shareholders of a fast-growing AI-powered growth consultancy G=mc2 on a strategic sell-side transaction, supporting the business’s next phase of growth with a new long-term partner. Founded in 2017, the business operates at the intersection of data, automation and applied artificial intelligence, supporting global brands to deploy AI solutions at scale to identify consumer trends and insights.

Faithorn Farrell Timms joins Celnor Group

Initium advised the shareholders of Faithorn Farrell Timms (FFT), a multi-award-winning surveying and property consultancy employing approximately 80 people across offices in Orpington, Brighton and Potters Bar, on its sale to Celnor Group’s risk management division.

Structura transitions to employee ownership

Initium advised Structura, a specialist façade engineering and structural glass contractor, on its transition to employee ownership through the establishment of an employee ownership trust, securing long-term independence while rewarding employees with a majority stake in the business.

Prospect Estate and Lettings Agency sold to Lomond

Initium advised the shareholders of Prospect Estate and Lettings Agency on the sale of the business to Lomond, one of the UK’s fastest-growing networks of estate and lettings agencies, delivering a successful exit while positioning Prospect for continued growth as part of a national group.

CEDAR Audio becomes employee owned

Initium advised CEDAR Audio Ltd, the Cambridge-based, world-renowned audio restoration and noise-reduction technology company, on its transition to employee ownership through the creation of an employee ownership trust. Founded in 1988, CEDAR Audio’s technology is used by leading broadcasters, film studios and government agencies worldwide and has been recognised with an Academy Award®, an Emmy® and two Cinema Audio Society Awards.

Jonathan Dunn, CEO of Initium Corporate Finance, said: “In what remains a challenging and often uncertain business environment, it’s hugely encouraging to see the continued strength of demand for high-quality, well-run UK businesses. The transactions we’ve completed demonstrate that buyers are still seeking out specialist companies with strong management teams, differentiated capabilities and clear growth potential.

What’s particularly rewarding is the variety of outcomes achieved. Every business owner’s priorities are different, whether that’s maximising value, protecting culture, securing long-term independence or finding the right partner to support future growth. As a sell-side-only, employee-owned firm, we focus on tailoring the right deal options to each situation and guiding owners through those choices to reach the best possible outcome.

That commitment doesn’t stop at completion. Through our Fellows community, we continue to support clients well beyond the deal, helping them navigate the personal, professional and purpose-led opportunities that follow a successful transaction.”

Clients reflected on Initium’s technical expertise and shareholder-focused approach as key factors in achieving successful outcomes.

G=mc2 founder, Mark Luce said: “The process of selling a business is both complex and challenging, and Initium supported us every step of the way, from assessing potential acquirers through preparing the Information Memorandum and management presentations and subsequent selection of the preferred bidder, deal structuring and due diligence. During this process, we have built both respect and friendships which will endure long into the future. This is not usual in my experience, and is one of the many aspects that sets Initium apart from their competitors. I cannot recommend Initium highly enough. They are unique in their field, a very impressive team with a strong client-first culture and the skills to secure the very best outcome.”

Faithorn Farrell Timms senior partner, Colin Farrell said: “It has been a pleasure to deal with, and be advised by, the excellent team at Initium. From the outset they worked closely with us to fully understand what we were seeking in a partner, and were consistently driven and focussed, keeping the transaction on track at all stages of the process. Particularly impressive has been the round-the-clock levels of support from across the Initium team, their expertise in the negotiation phase, understanding of the finer technical points, and incredible eye for detail in financial analysis.”

Structura MD, Daniel Rickman said: “We first came to Initium to increase our understanding of EOTs, and gain clarity on whether we were ready to make to transition. We were drawn by the fact that Initium themselves are employee owned, and that first-hand knowledge has proved invaluable. They have guided us with clarity, professionalism and genuine understanding of our culture and long-term objectives.”