Businesses in the UK are having a hard time because of the economy, so buying other businesses has become a key way to grow and become more resilient. More than 60% of private equity mid-market deals in 2025 were bolt-on acquisitions. This means that more and more people are using consolidation as a way to grow that is good for the environment.

Since that first deal, Moore Barlow has supported New Path through 11 further acquisitions and a major financing deal, helping the business expand from its Southampton base to operate nationally across fire risk assessments, fire protection, security systems, and passive fire safety, offering its commercial customer base a one-stop solution for their building fire protection and security needs. Now backed by an AIM-listed institutional investor through a £20 million 30-year royalty financing arrangement secured in 2022, New Path has become an example of successful scaling through acquisition.

Moore Barlow’s work has spanned deals of varying complexity and scale. The £20 million financing in 2022 enabled two strategic acquisitions that expanded both geography and technical capabilities. Subsequent deals have ranged from the BDi Security Solutions acquisition, completed in just 10 weeks, to the purchase of Electrifire Limited in April 2024, which strengthened New Path’s position in the London commercial market

New Path Fire & Security represents one of several Moore Barlow clients successfully executing multiple acquisitions with the firm’s support. The corporate team has developed strong expertise in advising private equity backed businesses and supporting clients at every stage of their business journey. From formation and first deals through to complex multi-million-pound acquisitions, always with a focus on building lasting relationships.

Kirsty Leary, Partner in the Corporate team at Moore Barlow, commented: “New Path Fire & Security is the kind of client we love working with, we’ve been privileged to support them from day one, through every acquisition and milestone. Watching them grow from a start-up to a business with national reach has been incredibly rewarding.

“What makes this partnership significant is the trust that has developed over six years. We know their business inside out, we understand their strategic goals, and we can work quickly on any deal. It is a long standing relationship and we are proud to continue supporting their growth ambitions.”

Jeremy Over, Partner in the Corporate team at Moore Barlow, said: “Working with New Path Fire & Security over a sustained period has shown what can be achieved through clear planning and consistent execution. Their focus and pace have driven each deal forward and it has been rewarding to help them build a platform that now operates across the country. Their progress speaks to a shared understanding of how to move quickly and get complex transactions over the line.”

Andrew Hill, CEO at New Path Fire & Security said:

“Moore Barlow has been a consistent and trusted partner from the very start of our journey. Their practical advice and flexible approach allowed us to take our first steps as a business and have continued to support us through every acquisition and financing milestone. Their understanding of our goals and the market has been invaluable in helping us grow and expand our services across the UK, in what is an important industry to people’s safety.”