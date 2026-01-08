Bitcoin ATM Growth Persists as Crypto Adoption Expands

Finbold Research used data from Coin ATM Radar to show that the number of Bitcoin ATMs rose from 37,722 at the start of 2025 to 39,158 by the end of the year, a 3.8% increase over the previous year. This means that, on average, four new Bitcoin ATMs are installed around the world every day of the year.

The US market continued to be the largest, adding 498 Bitcoin ATM machines in 2025 to reach a total of 30,617 ATMs. Europe, on the other hand, only added 108 new machines, ending the year with 1,760 machines. Australia was one of the smaller markets that did the best, with more than 600 new ATMs added during the year.

“Even in a year when Bitcoin’s price struggled to sustain momentum, the continued growth of ATM infrastructure shows that access and utility are still expanding globally,” said Diana Paluteder, Head of Content at Finbold. “This points to longer-term adoption trends that move independently of short-term price action.”

Finbold analysts note that the 2025 increase came despite Bitcoin ending the year lower on a price basis, underscoring a divergence between market performance and physical infrastructure growth.

“The steady rollout of the Bitcoin ATM suggests that operators and service providers are positioning for future demand, not reacting to short-term volatility,” said Jordan Major, Chief Editor at Finbold. “Infrastructure growth tends to lag price cycles, which makes 2025 particularly telling.”

The findings highlight how Bitcoin’s global footprint continued to widen in 2025, even as investor sentiment and prices cooled compared to prior years.