PROMPERÚ Issues Update on Rail Services and Visitor Safety at Machupicchu

PROMPERÚ has shared an update following the railway incident on the route to Machupicchu. The organisation conveyed its support to all those affected and expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

In response, the Peruvian State activated emergency and tourist protection measures through the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism. The response involved coordination between national and local authorities.

Emergency teams prioritised assistance to passengers and residents. Services included evacuation, medical care, and on-site support. Health professionals and response units were deployed without delay.

Authorities carried out evacuations in a controlled manner during the early hours. Rail operations restarted only after safety checks were completed and approval was granted by responsible agencies.

The incident remains under investigation by the appropriate authorities. PROMPERÚ confirmed its cooperation and respect for the legal process.

Support measures for visitors include ticket changes and refunds for Machupicchu access. Tourism businesses and associations continue to assist affected travellers with information and logistics.

PROMPERÚ confirmed that Machupicchu is open and receiving visitors. Tourism activity is returning in stages, under coordinated safety controls.

The organisation stated that while incidents can happen globally, the response and protection of visitors are critical. It noted that Peru’s response systems remain in place.

PROMPERÚ reiterated its focus on safe tourism, transparent communication, and joint work with public and private partners.

