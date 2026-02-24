Karaca Brings Ramadan Homeware Range to UK Stores and Online

To mark Ramadan and Eid, Karaca has put together a set of products and bundles under the name “Shared Moments, Shared Tables”. Shoppers can find the range at the brand’s Westfield and Tottenham Hale stores, as well as online and on the Karaca app. The collection brings together dinnerware, cookware, small appliances and decorative pieces chosen to help families host and present meals with care.

Ömer Barbaros Yiş, Global General Manager of Karaca, said: “We aim to be part of the daily rhythm of Ramadan and the joy of Eid in the UK, offering products that are both practical and considered, and helping families create spaces where people can truly come together.”

Ramadan shifts the rhythm of daily life for millions of UK households. Evening meals grow larger, guests arrive, and the kitchen works harder. The table takes on a central role throughout the month — a place where people sit together, eat together and talk.

Practical solutions for iftar and suhoor

Ramadan kitchens often require speed, safety, and consistency particularly in the final moments before iftar. Karaca’s Quick & Safe Pressure Cooker supports fast and controlled meal preparation while its six-point locking system enhances safety during high-pressure cooking. For lighter dishes throughout the month, Plasma Stainless Steel cookware is designed to provide non-stick cooking performance with just one spoonful of oil, making cooking easier while reducing time and effort in the kitchen.

Warm drinks remain central to both suhoor and post-iftar gatherings. The Çaysever 4in1 prepares tea in around 15 minutes and keeps it hot for up to an hour supporting busy evening routines and early mornings alike. As the world’s first machine capable of preparing both Turkish coffee and espresso, Hatır Perfetto offers a wide selection of other coffee varieties, allowing families to extend conversation after dinner and host guests with ease during Ramadan evenings.

The Compact Steel Toast & Grill Machine offers a six-slice capacity for quick and practical suhoor preparation. Complementing Karaca’s tableware, the Ramadan Decorative Collection adds a refined and inviting atmosphere to dining tables. Thoughtful details reflecting the spirit and grandeur of Ramadan help complete iftar settings with elegance.

Karaca focuses on the UK as a priority market

During Ramadan, Karaca has introduced seasonal promotions available both in-store and online, focusing on the product categories most frequently used during iftar and suhoor preparations. Specially curated bundles bring together complementary pieces designed to simplify table preparation and meal service.

At Westfield London and Tottenham Hale Retail Park, an iftar package combining dinnerware, cutlery, tea sets, and serving essentials enables households to complete their table setting in a single purchase. A suhoor-focused bundle pairs the fully automatic Robotea tea maker with a breakfast set, supporting early-morning routines with practical coordination.

“As one of Karaca’s priority international markets, the UK plays a central role in our brand’s long-term growth strategy. Ramadan and Eid provide a meaningful opportunity to deepen engagement with multicultural households while reinforcing Karaca’s position at the heart of shared tables across the country,” Yiş added.

About Karaca

Founded in Istanbul in 1973, Karaca is a homeware and kitchenware brand offering dinnerware, cookware, small kitchen appliances and home accessories. Positioned within the accessible premium segment, the brand combines contemporary design with practical innovation and operates across multiple international markets.

In the UK, Karaca serves customers through its Westfield London and Tottenham Hale Retail Park stores, as well as online at www.karaca.co.uk. Follow Karaca at @karacaunitedkingdom on Instagram.