A Minnesota Credit Union Just Let Its Members Hold Bitcoin. It Could Change Community Banking

A few teller windows, a loan officer’s desk near the back, and perhaps a rack of brochures about home equity lines of credit are the only things that have changed in decades when you walk into the lobby of the majority of community credit unions in the American Midwest. Amiable, comfortable, and leisurely. The kind of place where you are known by name. The majority of people don’t associate cryptocurrency with this setting. However, something is quietly changing in Minnesota, and it might have greater implications than anything taking place in the more conspicuous areas of the financial industry.

On March 20, 2026, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union introduced a Crypto Portal that is integrated right into its current mobile app and online banking. Without ever leaving the interface where they check their checking account balance, members can now purchase, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other popular cryptocurrencies. Digital assets are held by SAFE Trust Company, a Wyoming-chartered trust company, and the technical infrastructure is managed by InvestiFi. With a $6 minimum and fees ranging from 1% to 2.99% based on trade size, the entire experience is said to be designed for those who have never used cryptocurrency. That’s the idea. Actually, that’s the main idea.

Key Information Details Institution Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) & St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) Location Minnesota, USA Service Launched Crypto Portal — March 20, 2026 (MMFCU) Technology Partner InvestiFi / SAFE Trust Company (Wyoming) Cryptocurrencies Available Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and other top coins Transaction Fees 1.00% – 2.99% depending on trade size Minimum Trade $6.00 Maximum Single Transaction $200,000 SCFCU Members Owning Crypto ~20–22% SCFCU Total Members ~25,000 Legislative Push HF3709 — passed MN House Commerce Committee (March 3, 2026) Stablecoin Initiative SCFCU launching white-label stablecoin (announced Sept. 2025) Key Figure Chase Larson, EVP & Chief Lending Officer, St. Cloud Financial Credit Union Reference Website Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union – Crypto

It’s difficult to ignore how different this feels from the standard crypto onboarding process, which frequently entails self-custody wallets, seed phrases, and a learning curve that would deter the majority of regular people. This is a more straightforward promise: the same company you trust for your auto loan will now assist you in holding Bitcoin. That framing has a psychological impact that is difficult for pure cryptocurrency platforms to match.

This moment is further complicated by the larger legislative landscape in Minnesota. HF3709, a bill that would formally permit banks and credit unions to provide custodial accounts for virtual currency—with appropriate oversight from the Department of Commerce—was advanced by the state House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee in March 2026. The bill’s sponsor, Representative Bernie Perryman, stated unequivocally that Minnesotans already use cryptocurrency, but they do so through unregulated, frequently offshore platforms without the protection of anyone they truly know. During his testimony before the committee, St. Cloud Financial Credit Union executive vice president and chief lending officer Chase Larson swiftly cut through the clutter. He stated, “The bill in front of you today is not about cryptocurrency hype.” It has to do with protecting consumers. There was no opposition testimony.

Larson and his colleagues have been sitting on some startling numbers for a while. Virtual currency is already owned by about one in five members of St. Cloud Financial Credit Union. Out of the 25,000 members, about 5,000 are handling Bitcoin and digital assets primarily on their own, without the assistance of anyone at the organization overseeing the remainder of their financial lives. Since at least 2021, when Larson joined the credit union following years of personal involvement with digital assets that began in 2016, St. Cloud Financial has been considering this issue. Before making any product pitches, he and CEO Jed Meyer spent years discussing education and educating members about what Bitcoin is. For a community organization where trust is built over decades rather than downloaded in an app update, that methodical approach—slow by Silicon Valley standards—feels appropriate.

Observing all of this unfold gives the impression that the discussion goes beyond the introduction of a single credit union’s product. In order to preserve member deposits in a world where Walmart and Amazon are purportedly creating their own digital payment ecosystems, St. Cloud Financial has also been working on its own white-label stablecoin, which was revealed in September 2025. There is a genuine threat. The interchange fees that have subtly supported credit union operations for years may begin to decline if major retailers eventually completely avoid card networks and conduct transactions on blockchain rails. Lamont Black, an associate professor of finance at DePaul University and a fellow of the Filene Research Institute, put it plainly: members will take their deposits, transaction fees, and irreplaceable data with them if credit unions are unable to provide their members with a way to enter the stablecoin and cryptocurrency ecosystem. In a previous interview, Meyer, the CEO of SCFCU, said, “If you do nothing, I think you’re taking more risk.”

Whether the Minnesota legislature will enact HF3709 into law and how soon other states might follow suit are still unknown. There are valid concerns about consumer protection, volatility disclosures, and what happens when a member loses money on a Bitcoin position and calls their credit union in confusion and anger. The regulatory framework surrounding cryptocurrency custody for depository institutions is still being written in real time. On its own website, MMFCU makes it clear that digital assets are “heavily speculative and volatile,” not NCUA-insured, and not guaranteed by the credit union. that being truthful is important. The breathless promotional language that caused retail investors to lose money during the previous cryptocurrency cycle is the opposite of this.

The institution making the offering is what makes this moment feel different. Hedge funds are not community credit unions. They are not cryptocurrency exchanges that are trying to increase trading volume. They are the monetary equivalent of a neighborhood; they are genuinely accountable to the people they serve, based on accumulated trust, and controlled by member ownership. Such an institution’s decision to include Bitcoin in its mobile app alongside savings accounts and auto loans is a sign that neither an exchange listing nor the approval of an ETF can quite match. It indicates that cryptocurrency has reached a commonplace location. Somewhere genuine. The most intriguing question in finance at the moment is probably whether that makes community banking more like cryptocurrency or crypto more like community banking, and Minnesota is already looking for the answer.