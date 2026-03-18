Australia Crypto Regulation Reveals Economic-Substance Framework

Australia’s securities regulator just rejected the idea that crypto needs special rules. The australia crypto regulation approach treats blockchain as plumbing, not a revolution.

Rhys Bollen, ASIC’s head of fintech, presented the stance Wednesday at the Melbourne Money & Finance Conference. His argument: regulate crypto by “economic substance rather than technological form.” Tokenized securities fall under securities laws. Stablecoins trigger payment services legislation. Simple as that.

No need for sprawling crypto-specific bills.

“Digital assets largely represent new technological instances of longstanding financial activities,” Bollen argued. “While the mechanisms of issuance, transfer and record-keeping have changed, the underlying economic functions served by these instruments have not.”

That’s the pitch. Crypto performs the same three financial functions—capital allocation, payments, risk management—that paper instruments did before electronic records replaced them. Blockchain is just the next iteration. Finance shifted from paper to electronic without new regulatory frameworks. Why treat distributed ledger tech differently?

Bollen’s approach stands in sharp contrast to crypto-specific bills elsewhere. The US is debating the CLARITY Act. Europe rolled out Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation. Australia? Amending existing law.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission isn’t crafting one massive crypto bill. The Digital Asset Framework bill tweaks the Corporations Act. That’s it. “The Bill does not abandon the existing financial services framework,” Bollen noted. “Instead, it introduces tailored amendments that integrate digital asset platforms into the established regulatory architecture.”

This australia crypto regulation model already has guidance via ASIC Information Sheet 225. The sheet confirms existing definitions of “financial product” and “financial service” under the Corporations Act apply to digital assets. No separate asset class designation.

“ASIC’s guidance explicitly rejects the notion that digital assets constitute a discrete asset class for regulatory purposes,” Bollen said. A digital asset falls within regulatory perimeter when it functions as a security, derivative, managed investment scheme interest, or non-cash payment facility. Function determines treatment. Not label.

I’ve seen this movie before. 2015. UK regulators tried function-over-form with fintech. Worked until it didn’t. Grey areas always emerge.

**Focus on Intermediaries, Not Tokens**

ASIC Information Sheet 225 targets intermediaries rather than tokens. Smart move. Most consumer harm in crypto stems from platform conduct—custody failures, trading halts, lending blowups, yield-service collapses.

The australia crypto regulation stance places obligations on exchanges and service providers. That’s where actual control sits. Where money gets lost.

Bollen argued this approach—focusing on “economic characteristics rather than technological labels”—gives clearer rules whilst reducing “opportunities for regulatory arbitrage.” Translation: harder to dodge rules by relabeling products.

Traditional finance played that game for decades. Structured products that walked like derivatives, talked like derivatives, but carried different labels to escape oversight. Crypto tried the same. Call a security a “utility token” and claim exemption.

ASIC isn’t buying it.

**Decentralized Products Create Grey Areas**

Bollen admitted classification issues arise with decentralized products. No central party. No obvious intermediary. Who do you regulate?

His answer: look past formal decentralization claims. “Where identifiable parties exercise influence over protocol design, governance, or economic outcomes, regulatory obligations can and should attach.”

Practical control matters. Not marketing.

Most “decentralized” protocols have founders, core dev teams, token holders with governance rights, or foundations controlling treasuries. That’s influence. That’s where obligations land under this australia crypto regulation framework.

Question is whether courts agree when test cases hit.

**How This Compares Globally**

The US approach: write new laws defining crypto as separate category. Create digital asset framework from scratch. The CLARITY Act attempts this. So did previous bills that died in committee.

Europe’s MiCA: comprehensive crypto-specific regulation. 400+ pages. Issuance rules, white paper requirements, stablecoin reserve mandates. Treats crypto as novel.

Australia: amend existing law. Apply old principles to new tech. Lighter touch. Faster implementation.

I traded through the 2017 ICO boom. Watched regulators scramble. The ones who moved fast with existing frameworks—like Singapore—got compliance. The ones who waited for perfect new legislation got chaos.

Australia’s betting existing law handles 90% of cases. Probably right.

**What Happens to DeFi**

The australia crypto regulation model struggles with true DeFi. Automated market makers with no off-switch. Lending protocols governed by smart contracts. No human intermediary to regulate.

Bollen’s solution: find whoever controls the protocol. Even decentralized systems have influence points. Core developers. Major token holders. Foundations.

But what about immutable contracts? Code deployed with no admin keys, no upgrade path, no governance token? Pure code.

The framework doesn’t answer that. Not yet.

Meanwhile, Ripple targets April for an Australian financial license via acquisition, per recent reports. Traditional licensing path. No special crypto carve-out needed.

That’s the test. Can established financial services law absorb crypto without breaking? Australia’s about to find out.

**Precedent Matters**

Bollen noted regulatory systems adapted before—”from paper instruments to electronic records—without abandoning foundational principles such as consumer protection, market integrity and systemic stability.”

True. Stock certificates became book entries. Physical settlement became T+2 electronic clearing. Regulatory principles stayed constant.

But blockchain introduces elements prior tech shifts didn’t. Pseudonymity. Cross-border frictionless movement. Programmable assets. Self-custody.

Those create enforcement challenges beyond what electronic records posed. You can reverse an electronic transfer. Can’t reverse a blockchain transaction after 6 confirmations.

Still, the core argument holds. Most crypto activity—spot trading, lending, derivatives—mirrors traditional finance. Just faster and cheaper.

The framework handles that. The edge cases? Those get messy.

**What This Means for Aussie Crypto**

Exchanges operating in Australia now know the rules. Offer securities? Securities law applies. Custody client funds? Financial services regulations attach. Issue stablecoins? Payment services regime kicks in.

No waiting for grand crypto legislation. Existing law covers it.

That’s clarity. Uncomfortable clarity for some—means compliance costs, licensing requirements, consumer protection obligations. But clarity nonetheless.

Compare to the US, where exchanges still don’t know if ETH is a security, whether staking is a security offering, or which regulator has jurisdiction. Australia picked a lane.

The question is whether this australia crypto regulation approach survives contact with complex products. Liquid staking derivatives. Algorithmic stablecoins. Perpetual futures on decentralized exchanges.

Those test the “function over form” principle. When one token performs multiple functions simultaneously? When economic substance spans categories?

The framework will bend. Whether it breaks depends on how courts interpret it.

Next test case: Australian court applying Corporations Act to a DeFi protocol. That’s when we see if this approach actually works.