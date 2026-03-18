Binance Taps Compliance Veteran as Binance US CEO in Expansion Push

Stephen Gregory runs Binance.US now. The exchange announced Wednesday that its new binance us ceo took over March 9, replacing Norman Reed, who shifts to an advisory role. Gregory brings compliance credentials—former CEO at Currency.com, compliance chief at CEX.IO, compliance officer at Gemini. That’s the profile you hire when you’ve spent two years fighting the SEC.

Not a coincidence.

Binance.US sat in regulatory crosshairs since 2023, when the SEC sued over alleged failure to register as an exchange. The case dragged until May, when the agency dismissed with prejudice—one of many crypto enforcement reversals under the Trump administration. The binance us ceo transition comes as the exchange pivots from survival mode to expansion.

“I am honored to lead the Binance.US team as we write the next chapter for the best platform for U.S. crypto investors,” Gregory said in the announcement. He name-checked founder Changpeng Zhao, noting CZ “has continuously advocated to make the US the crypto capital of the world.”

Bold rhetoric for an exchange that operated crypto-only for over a year after the SEC lawsuit forced it to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals. Fiat rails came back roughly a year ago. Now the company wants to grow again.

What the New Binance US CEO Brings

Gregory’s background screams compliance-first rebuilding. CEX.IO and Gemini both navigated US regulatory environments without major enforcement actions—experience Binance.US desperately needs after its legal battle. Currency.com gave him CEO experience, but in a jurisdiction (Belarus, then Gibraltar) far removed from US regulatory intensity.

The binance us ceo previously ran Currency.com, a smaller exchange with tokenized stock offerings. That product experience aligns with Binance.US’s expansion plans: the company said it will introduce services around decentralized finance and tokenized assets, alongside expanding crypto staking products and referral programs.

Tokenized assets. That’s the current exchange battleground. Competitors already offer digital tokens tied to stocks and yield-generation products beyond basic trading. Coinbase has staking and derivatives. Kraken offers futures and margin. Binance.US needs differentiation to claw back market share lost during two years of regulatory paralysis.

Expansion Plans and Competitive Position

Staking products got mentioned specifically. Binance.US launched staking offerings over the past year, part of the slow rebuild after regulatory pressure forced it into crypto-only operations. DeFi services and tokenized assets represent newer territory for the exchange domestically.

Risk: tokenized stocks attract regulatory scrutiny. The SEC has repeatedly challenged exchanges offering securities-linked products without proper registration. Gregory’s compliance background suggests Binance.US plans to navigate this carefully, but the product category itself invites attention.

The binance us ceo takes over an exchange with powerful brand recognition—Binance remains a top-three global exchange by volume—but diminished US presence. The SEC lawsuit, combined with Binance’s $4.3 billion settlement with DOJ over sanctions violations and money laundering (separate from the Binance.US case), damaged trust and drove users to competitors.

Recent developments show Binance fighting back on reputation: the exchange sued the Wall Street Journal amid reports of a DOJ probe into alleged Iran-related transactions. Legal offense, not just defense.

What’s Next for Binance.US

Timeline for new product launches wasn’t disclosed. The company mentioned expanding staking, adding DeFi services, and introducing tokenized assets—but no specific dates or details on which tokens, which protocols, or what yield structures.

That vagueness is tactical. Announce direction without committing to specifics that might age poorly or trigger regulatory questions before products launch.

Gregory’s hiring signals Binance.US prioritizes compliance credibility as it re-enters growth mode. Whether that’s enough to win back users who moved to Coinbase, Kraken, or Gemini during the SEC fight depends on product execution and fee competitiveness.

One year ago, Binance.US reinstated USD rails. Now it’s hiring a compliance-focused CEO and planning product expansion. The exchange is rebuilding. Question is whether US crypto investors still care about the Binance brand after two years of regulatory chaos.

Next test: product launch announcements and whether they attract SEC scrutiny. Gregory’s job is making sure they don’t.