Bitcoin ETF Flows Flip Positive as Gold Bleeds $3B

$273 million. That’s where bitcoin etf flows landed on March 6—net positive for the first time in 30 days. Meanwhile, gold’s largest ETF, GLD, bled $3 billion Wednesday. Biggest single-day outflow in over two years.

The bitcoin etf flows reversal came as gold cratered 4.4%, its sharpest drop since January 30. Gold had dominated the first two months of 2025—$18.7 billion poured into gold ETFs in January, another $5.3 billion in February. Nine straight months of inflows. That streak just cracked.

Capital rotation?

Possibly. The data suggests early signs.

Let’s look at what actually happened. On February 6, Bitcoin ETF flows sat at -$1.9 billion for the trailing 30 days. By March 6, that flipped to +$273 million. Same timeframe, gold ETF holdings dropped from 1.4 million ounces to 621,100 ounces. That’s not price distortion—those are native unit flows. Actual ounces leaving. Actual Bitcoin accumulating.

Bitcoin ETF balances moved from -42,275 BTC on Feb 6 to +4,021 BTC on March 6. The smart money moved whilst gold holders booked profits after a 65% rally in 2025. Gold’s fourth-largest annual gain since the end of the gold standard. Bold to hold through that.

Joe Consorti, head of growth at Bitcoin infrastructure firm Horizon, noted the shift: “Gold is stalling out while bitcoin is soaring. BTC is set to overtake gold’s % growth over the last month as the U.S. economy accelerates and risk sentiment improves. The anticipated risk-off → risk-on rotation could be underway.”

Risk-on. That’s the mechanism. Higher rates pushed capital into safe havens—gold rallied. Now growth accelerates, risk appetite returns, capital hunts yield. Bitcoin benefits.

Historical Precedent Without Saying “Precedent”

Chris Kuiper, analyst at Fidelity Digital Assets, published a year-end report noting gold and Bitcoin take turns leading. Gold dominated 2025. Pattern says Bitcoin’s turn next. Kuiper explained: “Historically, gold and bitcoin have taken turns outperforming. With gold shining in 2025, it would not be surprising if bitcoin takes the lead next.”

Every past rotation followed a similar script. Gold rallies first during uncertainty. Bitcoin follows 3-6 months later when risk sentiment improves. 2022 offers the clearest example: Bitcoin bottomed, then needed 147 days—21 weeks—before the BTC-to-gold ratio established a sustained uptrend. That’s roughly five months of consolidation before the rotation took hold.

Current BTC-to-gold ratio? Trading near the same consolidation zone seen during 2022-2023. Similar setup. Same levels.

What’s Driving Bitcoin ETF Flows Now?

Three factors converged:

First, gold profit-taking. After a 65% run, holders cashed out. GLD’s $3 billion outflow Wednesday confirms that. When gold bleeds, capital needs a new home.

Second, improving risk sentiment. US economy accelerated—jobs data strong, GDP growth solid, recession fears faded. That shifts allocation from defensive (gold) to growth (Bitcoin, equities). Risk-on favours Bitcoin.

Third, Bitcoin’s technical setup improved. Price held support near $80,000 through February, absorbed selling, built a base. ETF buyers returned as confidence stabilised.

Macroeconomic strategist Lyn Alden expects Bitcoin to outperform gold over the next two to three years following gold’s recent rally. That aligns with the rotation thesis. Gold led 2025. Bitcoin leads 2026-2027.

Question is whether the current bitcoin etf flows momentum sustains if macro conditions deteriorate. Geopolitical stress—ongoing US-Israel and Iran tensions—previously supported gold. Any escalation could reverse the rotation. Gold reclaims safe-haven bid. Bitcoin gets sold.

Timing the Rotation

Rotations don’t happen overnight. The 2022 example proves that. Bitcoin bottomed November 2022 at $15,500. The BTC-to-gold ratio didn’t establish a clear uptrend until April 2023—five months later. During that window, both assets chopped sideways whilst the market sorted out macro uncertainty.

Current rotation may follow the same playbook. Bitcoin etf flows turned positive March 6. That’s week one. If 2022 repeats, sustained outperformance takes another 3-4 months. Call it June or July before the trend becomes unmistakable.

Both assets benefit from the same macro tailwinds long-term: fiscal deficits, trade tensions, currency debasement. Kuiper noted both serve as neutral stores of value outside traditional monetary systems. The rotation isn’t Bitcoin *versus* gold—it’s *when* each leads.

For now, gold holders are booking. Bitcoin holders are accumulating. ETF flows confirm that. The data tells a different story than it did 30 days ago. From -$1.9 billion outflows to +$273 million inflows. That’s not noise. That’s a shift.

Levels to Watch

Gold: $2,800 support. Break that and profit-taking accelerates. More capital available for rotation.

Bitcoin: $85,000 resistance. Clear that and the BTC-to-gold ratio confirms the rotation trade. Buyers gain conviction. Momentum builds.

GLD holdings: Already down to 621,100 ounces from 1.4 million. Watch for stabilisation or further bleeding.

Bitcoin ETF balances: +4,021 BTC in 30 days. If that accelerates to +10,000 or +20,000 BTC monthly, the rotation is on.

Next macro catalyst: March FOMC meeting. If Powell signals rate cuts or dovish pivot, risk-on trade intensifies. Bitcoin benefits. Gold suffers. If he holds hawkish, rotation stalls.

I’ve traded through worse rotations. Not by much. 2022 took five months to play out. This one could take longer. Or shorter. Depends on macro. Depends on whether gold holders keep booking profits. Depends on whether Bitcoin ETF buyers show up consistently.

All eyes on the next 30-day flow update.