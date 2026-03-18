Bitcoin ETF Inflow Accelerates to $251M as BTC Tests $70K

$251 million flowed into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday. That’s the second straight session above $150 million. Price didn’t cooperate.

Bitcoin fell to $69,400 during Tuesday’s session—briefly breaking below the $70,000 psychological level that’s been tested three times this week. The bitcoin etf inflow came despite that weakness. Demand stayed strong whilst price wobbled. Not the correlation you’d expect.

The Numbers

Tuesday’s $251 million follows Monday’s $167 million, per SoSoValue data. March cumulative inflows now sit at $1.56 billion. That erases February’s $576.6 million in outflows and then some. Two months. Complete reversal.

Bitcoin traded at $69,810 at time of writing, down 0.7% over 24 hours. The bitcoin etf inflow continues despite price action that’s gone sideways for eight days. Bitcoin hit $69,400 Tuesday—lowest level since March 10—but buyers stepped in. Support held. For now.

I’ve seen this setup before. 2019. ETF-equivalent products (Grayscale GBTC premium) absorbed capital whilst price consolidated in tight range. Lasted six weeks. Then broke higher. Same pattern doesn’t guarantee same outcome, but the structure rhymes.

Altcoin Flows: Mixed Picture

Ethereum ETFs flipped positive after three straight days of outflows. Inflows: $12.6 million. Not massive, but ends the bleeding. Solana funds posted zero inflows—flat day, neither buying nor selling pressure.

XRP funds bled $3.9 million Tuesday, extending outflows to four consecutive sessions. That said, the pace slowed from Monday’s larger withdrawals. Selling pressure easing, not accelerating. XRP traded at $1.38 at time of writing, down 5% over 30 days.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted XRP ETFs have held up well despite volatility. Cumulative inflows since launch: $1.4 billion. That’s not bad for an asset that’s dropped 5% in a month. Retail stayed committed.

Goldman Sachs: Largest XRP Holder

Here’s the interesting bit. Goldman Sachs emerged as the largest XRP ETF holder. As of December 31, the investment bank held around $154 million in XRP ETFs. Millennium Management held $23 million. Logan Stone Capital held $5.3 million. Goldman dwarfs the competition.

That tells you something about institutional appetite for altcoin exposure. XRP ETFs are largely retail-driven—only 15.9% of assets under management show up in 13F filings, per Seyffart’s breakdown. Compare that to Solana ETFs at 48.8% institutional ownership. SOL funds skew institutional. XRP skews retail. Bitcoin and Ethereum fall in the middle: 24% and 27% disclosed in filings, respectively.

The bitcoin etf inflow trend sits apart from altcoins. Bitcoin funds absorbed $251 million Tuesday. Ethereum took in $12.6 million. Solana: flat. XRP: bleeding. The divergence suggests capital is flowing to the most established asset whilst alts face redemptions or apathy.

What the Data Shows

Strong ETF demand doesn’t always mean immediate price strength. I traded derivatives for a decade—lag between flows and price action is common. ETFs buy, but that capital takes time to hit the market. Authorized participants create shares, purchase Bitcoin, settle transactions. Not instant.

March inflows erased February outflows completely. $1.56 billion in versus $576.6 million out. Net positive: $983.4 million over two months. That’s real capital, not paper gains. Institutions and retail alike are buying the dip—or at least, not selling the rip.

This bitcoin etf inflow strength matters because it provides a floor. When price tests $69,400 and ETFs still see $251 million inflows, that’s buying interest independent of momentum. Conviction, not FOMO. Same thing happened in Q4 2023 before the January rally.

Retail Versus Institutional

Seyffart’s 13F breakdown highlights a critical split. Bitcoin ETFs see 24% institutional ownership. That means 76% is retail or unreported. Retail drives most Bitcoin ETF demand—at least, the demand that doesn’t show up in quarterly filings.

XRP ETFs at 15.9% institutional tells you retail is gambling on altcoin beta. Solana at 48.8% institutional suggests smart money sees SOL as the alt with legs. Ethereum at 27% sits close to Bitcoin—established, liquid, institutional-acceptable.

Goldman holding $154 million in XRP ETFs is the outlier. Banks don’t usually load up on altcoins. Either Goldman sees something in XRP’s regulatory clarity post-SEC lawsuit, or they’re servicing client demand. My guess: client demand. Goldman’s not a believer—it’s a market maker.

Levels to Watch

Bitcoin needs to reclaim $70,000 convincingly. Three tests this week, three rejections. That’s a supply zone until proven otherwise. Break above $70,500 and the path to $72,000 opens. Fail here and $67,300 comes into play—the February low.

ETF flows provide a cushion, but they won’t prevent a breakdown if macro turns ugly. The Fed’s next meeting is March 19. Any hawkish tilt could send risk assets—crypto included—lower regardless of ETF inflows.

For now, the data says one thing: capital keeps flowing in. $251 million Tuesday. $167 million Monday. $1.56 billion in March. The bid is there. Question is whether price follows or ETFs just absorb supply whilst Bitcoin chops sideways.

All eyes on $70,000.