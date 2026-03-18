Bitcoin ETF Inflows Hit Five-Day Streak for First Time in 2026

$767 million in five days. That’s the first sustained bitcoin etf inflows streak this year. The bitcoin etf inflows came as spot Bitcoin funds logged positive flows every day this week, ending Friday with $180.33 million added.

First time since November.

Tuesday hit hardest: $250.92 million flowed in, the strongest single day of the run, per SoSoValue data. The rest of the week stayed positive—steady buying, no reversal. The last time Bitcoin ETFs managed five straight days was late November 2025, when they pulled in $284.61 million between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2.

These bitcoin etf inflows reversed weeks of volatility. Early 2026 saw heavy outflows across the products. This week changed that. Total net assets across spot Bitcoin ETFs now sit at $91.83 billion. Cumulative net inflows since launch: $56.14 billion. Friday’s trading volume hit $4.93 billion.

Ether joined the party. Spot ETH ETFs recorded $26.69 million in inflows Friday, capping a four-day streak worth $212.14 million total. Thursday brought the largest single-day haul: $115.85 million. Wednesday added $57.01 million. Tuesday started it with $12.59 million.

That’s $212 million into Ethereum ETFs in four sessions. The four-day run flipped the script after outflows dominated early March. Cumulative net inflows for spot Ether ETFs: $11.79 billion. Total net assets: $12.26 billion. Friday’s trading volume: $1.30 billion.

Question is whether the momentum holds.

What’s Driving Bitcoin ETF Inflows?

Macro backdrop complicates the picture. Middle East tensions escalated this week. The Strait of Hormuz conflict and rising oil prices spooked risk markets. Bitunix analysts noted the uncertainty reduced expectations for aggressive Fed rate cuts. That usually pulls capital out of risk assets, not into them.

Yet bitcoin etf inflows kept coming anyway. That’s the divergence. Global risk sentiment deteriorated. Energy volatility spiked. Investors focused on short-term liquidity over long-term exposure, per Bitunix. Bitcoin ETFs absorbed $767 million regardless.

Price stayed range-bound. BTC consolidates while ETFs accumulate. That’s not unusual—2024 saw similar patterns when BlackRock’s IBIT launched. Inflows preceded price action by weeks.

Derivatives data shows the setup. Bitunix liquidation heatmaps identify a short-liquidity cluster near $71,300—that’s acting as near-term resistance. Larger concentration sits between $72,000 and $73,500. Bulls need to clear $71.3k first.

Downside support: $69,000. Deeper long liquidation levels cluster near $68,800. Break $69k and trapped longs get flushed. Hold it and the range continues. Simple structure.

I’ve traded through similar consolidations. 2019 saw Bitcoin chop between $9k and $10.5k for months whilst futures open interest built. The breakout, when it came, ripped 40% in three weeks. Same pattern: accumulation during geopolitical noise, then resolution.

The data tells a different story than headlines suggest. Middle East chaos typically crushes risk appetite. Yet spot Bitcoin funds just logged their best week since November. Either investors see Bitcoin as macro hedge again, or they’re front-running a breakout. Both can’t be wrong.

ETH ETFs showed similar resilience. Four-day streak totaling $212 million came despite broader altcoin weakness. That’s selective accumulation—institutions buying through ETFs whilst retail sits out. The smart money moved Tuesday. CT consensus caught on by Thursday.

Volume matters here. Bitcoin ETFs traded $4.93 billion Friday. Ethereum ETFs: $1.30 billion. That’s real liquidity, not paper-thin order books. When these bitcoin etf inflows translate to actual BTC purchases, supply tightens. Exchange reserves already down 40% since 2020 peak.

Funding rates stayed neutral through the week. No leverage buildup, no froth. That’s healthier than 2021’s blown-out funding that preceded crashes. Current setup: patient accumulation, modest leverage, range-bound price. Usually resolves upward if macro doesn’t crater.

Not ideal timing with Hormuz tensions. Oil spiked, Fed pivot expectations dimmed, liquidity concerns grew. Yet capital found Bitcoin anyway. That’s the signal.

What’s Next

Next catalyst: Fed decision March 19. If Powell hints at rate cuts resuming, risk assets rip. If he doubles down on higher-for-longer, $69k support gets tested. Bitcoin’s 90-day correlation to Nasdaq sits near 0.78—still moves with tech, not against it.

Deeper support at $68.8k. Hold that and the consolidation extends. Break it and $65k comes into play fast. I’ve seen this setup before. 2022. Ended badly for late longs.

Resistance clear: $71.3k, then $72-73.5k. Clear those levels and momentum shifts. Until then, it’s a range. The five-day ETF streak matters because it shows conviction buying through uncertainty. Institutions don’t chase—they accumulate during noise.

Ether’s four-day run suggests alt season isn’t dead, just selective. Large-cap ETF products attract capital. Small-cap altcoins bleed. That’s been the pattern since ETFs launched.

For now, watch $71,300. That’s where shorts cluster. Squeeze through and trapped bears fuel the move higher. Fail there and the range grinds longer. All eyes on Fed next week.