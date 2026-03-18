Bitcoin Nuclear Mining Pioneered AI’s Power Solution Years Ahead

AI hyperscalers are scrambling for nuclear power deals in 2025. Microsoft, Amazon, Meta—all chasing baseload electricity for data centers.

Bitcoin miners saw it coming years ago.

Whilst tech giants now bid on entire nuclear facilities, bitcoin nuclear mining operations emerged in 2021 when the industry was still viewed as declining infrastructure. The shift wasn’t ideological. It was practical. Nuclear offers 24/7 baseload power. No weather dependence. No intermittency. Exactly what high-performance computing demands.

TheEnergyMag’s latest Miner Weekly newsletter notes that major US utilities now cite AI power contracts as the driver behind a “nuclear renaissance.” Annual filings from power producers reference long-term deals with hyperscalers. The same hyperscalers that once relied on renewable energy credits now back entire nuclear plants to guarantee round-the-clock carbon-free electricity.

Bitcoin got there first.

TeraWulf formed a joint venture with Pennsylvania’s Talen Energy in 2021. The goal: develop the Nautilus Cryptomine facility directly adjacent to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant. Power flows straight from reactor to mining rigs. No grid intermediation. The bitcoin nuclear mining model now being replicated by AI labs was already running three years ago.

I’ve traded through enough cycles to recognize when an industry spots infrastructure trends before the market does. 2021 was the depth of the ESG panic around Bitcoin mining. Miners responded by moving to stranded energy sources and baseload nuclear. Turned out they weren’t just solving a PR problem—they were front-running a multi-billion dollar AI power crunch.

**How Bitcoin Nuclear Mining Started**

The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance tracked this shift in real-time. Nuclear power accounted for roughly 4% of Bitcoin mining’s energy mix in 2021. By 2022, that share nearly doubled to 9%. Current estimates edge closer to 10%.

Not massive in absolute terms. But the trajectory matters.

Sustainable energy sources—nuclear, hydro, wind combined—now power 52.4% of Bitcoin mining operations globally. That’s more than half. For an industry constantly accused of wasting energy, the data tells a different story.

Meanwhile, hyperscalers are just starting to ink nuclear deals. Google signed agreements to develop small modular reactors (SMRs) for future computing facilities. Amazon and Microsoft explore similar paths. The model: colocate energy-intensive infrastructure next to baseload power generation.

Sound familiar? That’s the playbook Bitcoin miners wrote in 2021.

SMRs change the equation further. Traditional nuclear plants take a decade to build and cost billions. SMRs are designed smaller, faster to deploy, easier to site next to data centers or mining facilities. The bitcoin nuclear mining infrastructure now operating in Pennsylvania could scale with SMR technology across dozens of sites.

Question is whether AI hyperscalers or Bitcoin miners capture the next wave of nuclear capacity. Both need the same thing: cheap, reliable, carbon-free electricity at scale. The difference is miners already run live operations. AI labs are still doing feasibility studies.

**The Leverage Play Nobody Saw**

Here’s what the snippet doesn’t spell out but the data shows: Bitcoin miners grabbed nuclear capacity when nobody else wanted it. Post-Fukushima sentiment pushed nuclear into managed decline. Plants scheduled for decommissioning. Utilities writing off assets.

Miners stepped in. Talen Energy’s Susquehanna plant found a buyer for excess capacity in TeraWulf’s mining operation. That 2021 deal now looks prescient. Same capacity AI firms would bid premium rates for today got locked in at distressed-asset prices three years ago.

Trading 101: buy the asset everyone hates before the narrative flips.

The current bitcoin nuclear mining share sits near 10% of the global hashrate. That percentage will likely grow as more plants come online or existing facilities expand colocated mining. France’s political parties now back nuclear-powered mining explicitly. Other nations follow the same logic: if nuclear plants run 24/7 anyway, high-performance computing loads smooth demand curves and improve plant economics.

AI hyperscalers face a different problem. They’re negotiating power contracts in 2025 when everyone knows data center demand is exploding. No leverage. Miners negotiated when nuclear was unfashionable. That timing gap means miners likely secured better rates for equivalent capacity.

Not ideal if you’re Microsoft trying to power GPT-6 training runs.

**What Happens Next**

SMR deployment timelines determine who wins the infrastructure race. If small modular reactors come online faster than expected—say, 2027-2028 instead of 2030—both industries get the capacity they need. If delays push timelines to the 2030s, the fight for existing nuclear capacity intensifies.

Miners already colocated at Susquehanna and similar facilities hold positional advantage. Physical proximity to generation beats signed MOUs.

The broader shift is already locked in. Nuclear power went from declining relic to critical infrastructure for the next computing era. Bitcoin miners recognized that transition before AI hyperscalers, before utilities, before policymakers.

I’ve seen this setup before. Early movers in energy infrastructure plays—whether it’s natural gas peaker plants in the 2000s or wind farms in the 2010s—capture disproportionate value when demand catches up to capacity. The bitcoin nuclear mining model that looked niche in 2021 now looks like the template every AI lab is copying.

For now, miners sit on colocated capacity AI firms would pay premium rates to access. The question is whether they hold that capacity for mining or pivot to higher-margin AI hosting. Cambridge data shows the trend continues upward. Next catalyst: first major SMR deployment announcement with confirmed timelines.