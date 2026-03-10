Bitcoin Oil Correlation Snaps on Trump’s Iran Whipsaw

Oil crashed 28% in hours. Bitcoin reclaimed $70,000. That disconnect tells you everything about how markets read Trump’s Iran flip-flop.

The bitcoin oil correlation broke Monday after Trump told CBS News the Iran war was “very complete, pretty much”—then posted “Death, Fire, and Fury” threats on Truth Social hours later. Oil fell from $118 (four-year high) to $85 whilst crypto gained 3.1% over 24 hours. BTC crossed $70k. ETH held above $2,000.

Not the usual script.

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” Trump told CBS Monday. “If you look, they have nothing left. There’s nothing left in a military sense.” The US military claims 3,000+ Iranian targets struck in the first week. Oil traders took the hint. Crude plunged.

Then Trump reversed course Tuesday on Truth Social: “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER.” He added: “Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them.”

Same president. Opposite messages. Twelve hours apart.

Oil whipsawed $30 in 24 hours. Bitcoin didn’t blink. That’s the bitcoin oil correlation snapping in real time. Historically, geopolitical flare-ups send both higher—oil on supply fears, crypto as haven alternative. This time, crypto gained whilst oil crashed. Different narrative.

**Why the Bitcoin Oil Correlation Broke**

Augustine Fan, partner at SignalPlus, explained the dynamic: “Hard to take these headline comments at face value, especially with other members of his cabinet stating that things are still in the beginning phase, and US military assets still deployed in the region.”

Translation: Markets don’t believe Trump’s “war is over” line. But they also don’t believe oil supply gets permanently disrupted. That’s why crude crashed. Crypto, meanwhile, trades on different catalysts now.

“Crypto prices will continue to follow other risk assets without a fundamental narrative of its own in the near term,” Fan noted. “Macro leadership will still be driven by oil, which has seen a +$30 turnaround over the span of just 24 hours.”

That $30 oil swing matters. Inflation expectations move with energy. When oil spiked to $118, rate cut hopes died. Now back at $85, pressure eases. Risk assets like crypto benefit. The bitcoin oil correlation inverted—oil down, BTC up—because the inflation transmission mechanism reversed.

I’ve traded through the 2020 oil crash, the 2022 energy spike, and multiple Fed cycles. Same pattern: When oil falls fast, markets price in lower inflation, which supports risk appetite. Crypto benefits as “risk-on” asset. When oil spikes, opposite happens. This week played that script perfectly.

But there’s tension.

Trump’s Monday fundraiser comments suggest the war continues: “We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough. We go forward more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory.” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard called Trump’s “war is over” claim “nonsense,” adding “we are the ones that will determine the end of the war.”

So which is it? Over or escalating?

Andri Fauzan Adziima, research lead at Bitrue, outlined the bullish case: “If Trump’s claim that the Iran war is almost over proves accurate, I’m expecting a strong relief rally in crypto, driven by plunging oil prices, eased inflation/geopolitical fears, and renewed risk appetite.”

The bearish counter: “Doubts persist amid mixed signals from Iran and potential for prolonged uncertainty,” he added.

**Positioning and What’s Next**

Crypto gained 3.1% Monday. That’s modest. Not euphoric. BTC at $70k is barely above where it traded before Iran tensions escalated. ETH at $2,000 is flat for weeks. The rally isn’t decisive.

SignalPlus doesn’t expect quick resolution: “We don’t expect the conflict to be resolved any time soon. We would expect tradable bounces and BTC to do relatively better as a potential store of value during these times.”

That’s the key phrase: “tradable bounces.” Not sustained rally. Not new bull market. Short-term relief when headlines ease, selling when tensions flare again.

Oil volatility drives the next move. If crude stabilises at $85, crypto benefits from reduced inflation fears. If oil spikes back to $110+, risk assets sell off. The bitcoin oil correlation exists—it just inverts depending on which fear dominates (supply disruption or inflation).

Right now, markets are betting Trump’s war is mostly theatre. Oil fell because traders think Strait of Hormuz stays open. Crypto gained because lower oil means lower inflation.

Question is whether Iran agrees with that assessment. Trump’s “Death, Fire, and Fury” post suggests he’s not done. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says the war continues. One side is bluffing. Markets will figure out which.

For now, watch oil. If it holds $80-$90 range, crypto has room to grind higher. Break $100 again and risk appetite dies. BTC held $70k Monday. That’s the line. Below that, relief rally ends.

Next macro catalyst: Oil inventory data Thursday. That tells you if supply disruption is real or imagined.