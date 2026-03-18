Bitcoin Rally Stalls at $70K Resistance as ETF Inflows Hit $418M

Bitcoin tested $70,000 Tuesday and got rejected. Third time in eight sessions. The bitcoin rally stalled at the 50-day moving average—$72,875—where sellers showed up with size. But here’s the thing: the pullback stayed shallow. That matters.

Spot ETF inflows: $417.95 million this week. Total March inflows: $986.4 million. Someone’s buying the dip. Every dip. That’s not distribution.

The Data Tells a Different Story

Price got rejected. Fair. But the 20-day exponential moving average—$68,815—held as support. Bulls defended it. If that level holds through the rest of the week, the bitcoin rally targets $74,508 next. Break above that, and the ascending triangle pattern completes. Measured move: $84,000.

I’ve seen this setup before. 2020. Consolidation below all-time highs, shallow pullbacks, relentless ETF-style accumulation. Ended with a rip to $69,000. Different cycle, same mechanics.

But let’s not ignore the other side. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes warned about a potential “massive sell-off” if U.S.-Iran tensions escalate. He’s waiting for “central banks start printing money” before buying. Translation: liquidity drives this market, not narratives. When liquidity tightens, risk assets—crypto included—get hit first.

Leverage Builds Quietly

CryptoQuant contributor BorisD noted that open interest continues climbing. More leverage. More fuel. That brings “stronger price swings, sudden directional moves, and another round of forced liquidations,” per his analysis. We know how this ends. Leverage kills. Every cycle proves it.

Funding rates sit near neutral—not euphoric, not panicked. That’s actually constructive. The bitcoin rally isn’t driven by over-leveraged longs yet. It’s spot accumulation through ETFs. Harder to unwind.

Key level: $74,508. Close above that and the pattern completes. Target: $84,000 in 4-6 weeks. Fail to reclaim the 50-day SMA and support breaks at $62,500, then $60,000. Binary setup.

Altcoins Queue Behind BTC

Ethereum pushed toward $2,111 resistance Tuesday but couldn’t clear it. The 50-day SMA sits at $2,208—next barrier. Clear both and ETH runs to $2,600, then $3,045. Fail and it’s back to range-bound misery between $1,750 and $2,200.

BNB trapped in a $570-$670 box for weeks now. No breakout, no breakdown. The 20-day EMA flatlined at $635. Market’s indecisive. Needs a close above $689 (the 50-day SMA) to unlock $730, then $790. Break $570 and sellers regain control.

XRP tested the 20-day EMA at $1.39 but met selling. Long wick on the daily candle. Classic rejection. Bulls need to reclaim the moving averages to target the descending channel’s downtrend line. Bears want $1.27 support broken. That opens the door to deeper cuts.

Solana rangebound: $76 to $95. The 20-day EMA sits at $85—dead center. No edge for bulls or bears. Break $95 and SOL targets $117. Lose $76 and it retests $67, maybe $57. Coin flip until one side breaks.

Dogecoin hit the 50-day SMA at $0.10 Tuesday, got rejected, now testing $0.09 support. Lose that and DOGE plummets to $0.08, maybe $0.06. Bounce here and reclaim $0.10 opens a path to $0.12. Meme coins don’t consolidate well—usually break one way violently.

Cardano remains stuck in a descending channel. Sellers in control. Price trades below both moving averages, but bulls haven’t capitulated. That keeps the door open for a bounce to the channel’s downtrend line. Close above that line and the short-term trend flips. Reject there and ADA stays range-bound.

Bitcoin Cash defended $443 support but couldn’t mount a strong rebound. The 20-day EMA at $472 looms as resistance. Break below $443 and BCH completes a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. Target: $375. Reclaim the 20-day EMA and bulls get a shot at the 50-day SMA ($520).

Hyperliquid bounced off the 50-day SMA at $30.01 Sunday. The 20-day EMA started turning up at $31.50. RSI in positive territory. Path of least resistance: higher. Bulls target the $36.77-$38.42 zone. Clear that and HYPE runs to $43, then $50. Lose the moving averages and support sits at $25.50.

Monero testing the 50-day SMA at $372. Bears defending it hard. The 20-day EMA flatlined at $346. No clear edge. Break above $372 and XMR targets the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $414, then $452. Reject here and drop below $333 opens the door to $309.

What Happens Next

Bitcoin either breaks $74,508 in the next 7-10 days or fails and retests $62,500. The ETF bid remains intact—$418 million this week alone. That’s real money, not retail FOMO. Hayes might be right about a macro shock derailing things, but until liquidity actually tightens, the bid persists.

Altcoins won’t lead. They never do. They follow Bitcoin. BTC breaks out, alts rip 48 hours later. BTC rolls over, alts get cut in half. Same script every cycle.

Leverage is building. BorisD’s right about that. Open interest climbing without euphoria is fine—until it isn’t. Watch funding rates. When they spike above +0.05% and stay there, that’s your signal the rally is getting frothy. We’re not there yet.

For now, the bitcoin rally holds above key support. Bulls maintained pressure despite the $70k rejection. ETF flows remain constructive. Levels to watch: $74,508 (breakout), $68,815 (support). One breaks this week. That tells you the next month.

All eyes on $74,508.