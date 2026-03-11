BROXO Refreshes Its Brand, Drawing on a Century of Water Treatment Salt

BROXO, a long-standing name in European water treatment salt, has carried out a brand refresh that reflects its position in water softening after nearly 100 years in the field.

BROXO is part of Hengelo Salt Specialties and Mariager Salt Specialties, companies that sit under Groupe Salins, headquartered in Clichy, France. Over more than 100 years, BROXO has earned a solid name for supplying premium vacuum salt to professional water treatment operations across Europe.

The brand sources its salt from underground caverns in the Netherlands and Denmark, where high-purity vacuum salt is extracted. Dutch facilities press this salt into briquettes, tablets, and specialist grades for water softening. BROXO salt reaches 99.9% sodium chloride purity with very low levels of calcium and magnesium, placing it at the top end of available quality.

Water softening systems use the salt to regenerate ion exchange resins, a process that pulls calcium and magnesium out of water. This prevents limescale from forming inside pipes, heating systems, dishwashers, and industrial equipment. For industrial users, this translates to lower energy bills, less maintenance, and more reliable operations.

The refresh concentrates on making BROXO’s identity clearer and more consistent, tightening up the brand’s colours, assets, and visual language that customers recognise. The updated design connects the brand’s long history with its current direction in the European market.

“BROXO has been a leader in its segment for over 100 years. This refresh is about returning to our core strengths: quality, reliability, and consistency while modernising how we present ourselves to the market,” says Nico Basson, Segment Marketing Manager Water & Retail Products. “We are building on a strong foundation and preparing the brand for continued growth.”

BROXO’s customers today include restaurants, hotels, commercial facilities, and industrial operators who rely on water softening systems that perform at a high level.

About

BROXO is a brand of Salt Specialties which is a part of Groupe Salins, one of the largest salt producers in Europe. The French group has existed for more than 160 years and currently employs approximately 2,200 people worldwide.