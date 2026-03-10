Brutal XRP Price Crash Leaves Holders With $50B in Losses

XRP crashed to $1.35 on Monday. Down 63% from July’s $3.66 high. The xrp price crash left 60% of holders underwater—36.8 billion tokens sitting at a loss. That’s $50.8 billion in unrealized losses. Not a typo.

The selloff extended losses from 2025, when XRP closed down 11.6%. Now trading 28% below its yearly open of $1.87. Every rally got sold. Every bounce failed. Simple math: more sellers than buyers.

Spot ETF investors bailed. Outflows hit $22.8 million over two days. Friday alone saw $16.2 million exit—largest redemption since January 29, when $93 million fled in a single session. Risk-off sentiment isn’t subtle.

I’ve traded through worse drawdowns. Not by much. The 2018 bear took XRP from $3.80 to $0.28—a 93% wipeout. This xrp price crash sits at 63%. Different degree, same pattern: leverage unwinds, weak hands fold,底 price discovers where real bids exist.

The data tells a different story than the hopium on Crypto Twitter. XRP’s aggregate holder cost basis sits at $1.44. Current price: $1.35. That means the average holder is underwater. Long-term holders feeling strain. Global XRP investment products bled $30 million in outflows during the week ending March 6.

Let’s look at the levels.

$1.40 is the line. That’s the 200-week simple moving average. Bulls need to reclaim it and flip it to support. Fail there and the range structure breaks down. $1.30 becomes critical support—lose that and price rotates toward $1.27, the February 28 local low.

Glassnode’s UTXO data shows $1.28 billion XRP acquired at the $1.40 level. That’s a lot of trapped longs if price stays below. They bought the 200-week SMA thinking it would hold. It didn’t. Now they’re stuck deciding whether to hold or capitulate.

What’s Driving the XRP Price Crash?

Three factors converged: ETF outflows, underwater supply, and weak sentiment. When 60% of circulating supply trades at a loss, selling pressure compounds. Holders who bought at $2.00, $2.50, $3.00 now face the choice—take the loss or hold through more pain.

ETF flows matter. Institutional products saw consecutive outflows. That’s smart money reducing exposure. Retail often follows with a lag. We’ve seen this script before—2022 saw similar pattern when institutional products bled capital months before bottom.

The technical setup isn’t complicated. It’s just uncomfortable. Price retesting range lows at $1.30. Hold here and XRP could rotate back toward $1.40. Break down and next stop is $1.13—the 200-week exponential moving average and the February 6 low.

CryptoPulse analysts noted the binary nature: “If buyers step in here, we could see XRP rotate right back toward the top of the range again. If this level breaks, the range structure starts to shift and price could look for lower levels.”

That’s the setup. Range-bound between $1.30 and $1.40. One side wins, the other gets squeezed.

Historical precedent offers context. Past bear markets typically saw 70-90% drawdowns from cycle highs. XRP’s 2018 crash: 93%. The 2014 Bitcoin bear: 86%. This xrp price crash at 63% suggests either more downside ahead or a shallower bear than previous cycles.

The distinction matters. If this is a typical crypto bear, XRP could test $0.90-$1.00 before finding a bottom. If it’s a shallower correction, $1.13-$1.27 might hold. Data won’t clarify which until we see how $1.30 reacts to current selling pressure.

Meanwhile, on-chain metrics show strain. When aggregate cost basis sits above spot price, it indicates distribution, not accumulation. Holders bought higher, price fell lower, now they’re trapped. Some will capitulate. Some will average down. The battle plays out at these support levels.

Leverage kills. Every cycle proves it. The $50.8 billion in unrealized losses represents holders who bought conviction without considering drawdown risk. Trading rule: if you can’t stomach a 60% drawdown, you sized too large. Simple as that.

What happens next depends on $1.30. Hold and bulls get another shot at $1.40. Break and the xrp price crash extends toward $1.27, then $1.13. Reclaim $1.40 with volume and the range shifts bullish—potential move to $1.60, then $1.95 comes into play.

For now, price discovery continues. ETF outflows suggest institutional conviction weakened. Retail sentiment follows. The smart money started reducing exposure when XRP failed to reclaim $2.00 in late February. Everyone else noticed last week.

Binary outcome: reclaim $1.40 or test $1.13. All eyes on range support at $1.30.