As the indirect owner of GET Group, Christian Comair has amassed a wealth of experience directing teams in multi-site projects. Kristian Comair has overseen numerous turnkey projects as well as the creation of marine works, water treatment plants, and other vital infrastructure. This article will look more closely at multi-project management, sharing tactics and strategies to ensure the success and smooth running of both individual projects and a portfolio as a whole.

In the digital age, managing teams across various different locations has become an imperative in many industries. Nevertheless, multi-site project management presents many different challenges, placing the onus on forward-looking business leaders to deploy competent technologies and devise innovative strategies. In doing so, they pave the way for seamless communication, bridging geographical divides, and cultivating a cohesive organizational culture even with teams working on opposite sides of the world.

Multi-project management enables businesses to plan, manage, and control multiple projects at the same time. Its goal is to ensure synergy between different projects, facilitating the effective distribution of resources and efficient achievement of strategic objectives. Multi-project managers serve as a superordinate authority responsible for maintaining a global overview of various concurrent projects.

The world is growing smaller by the day, with today’s workforces more connected than ever before. Businesses all over the world are embracing hybrid working models to facilitate remote working practices, project-based collaboration, and international expansion. Against this backdrop, the call for more effective strategies to manage and streamline teams across different geographical locations has never been louder.

Managing different projects simultaneously equates to increased complexity. The diversity of projects makes it necessary to draw on different methods and strategies in order to meet the unique challenges of each project. Not all projects can be undertaken with the same intensity concurrently. It is therefore vital for multi-project managers to prioritize projects according to their urgency, strategic relevance, and resource requirements.

A central task in multi-project management is ensuring that finite resources are allocated effectively, including personnel, budget, and time. It is imperative to avoid overloads and bottlenecks. Multi-project management also demands clear delineation of project objectives, as well as the establishment of realistic and achievable timeframes.

To effectively manage teams across multiple locations requires the establishment of clear goals. Delineating unifying objectives that drive all teams forward is integral to the success of any organization. Defining expectations helps to build consistent and seamless operational environments by keeping all teams and employees on the same page at all times.

Multi-site project managers must promote collaboration and communication between individual team members, encouraging regular and open interactions between partners. Video conferencing platforms and other technological tools facilitating communications and collaboration across multiple sites can be used to bridge geographical gaps, ensuring a solid and unified workforce. Team leaders must also build relationships and trust, getting to know employees on an individual level, identifying their strengths and weaknesses, and providing them with opportunities to develop and achieve their full potential. In addition, managers may need to adapt to cultural differences, adjusting their behavior accordingly to ensure a successful workplace culture where diversity is acknowledged, accepted, and respected.

At the heart of every successful project is a competent and dedicated manager. Multi-project managers play a critical role in ensuring that individual projects are executed efficiently, as well as ensuring the success of the project portfolio as a whole. Project managers serve as a driving force behind stakeholder management, resource allocation, and team coordination. Their responsibilities include everything from initiating projects and defining their scope to mitigating risks and ultimately delivering desired outcomes. In addition to overseeing the achievement of project milestones, multi-project managers are also responsible for leading their teams and inspiring individual team members to achieve excellence.