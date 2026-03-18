Court Crushes Custodia Bank Master Account Bid in 7-3 Vote

The Custodia Bank master account fight ended Friday. The US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit rejected the crypto bank’s final appeal 7-3, closing a five-year battle for direct Federal Reserve access. That’s the end of the road.

Custodia applied for a master account in October 2020. Master accounts let banks hold reserves at the Fed and access its payment rails—settling transactions without intermediary banks. The Fed said no. Custodia sued. Courts ruled the Fed keeps discretion over who gets accounts. Five years later, Custodia lost every round.

The timing stings. Kraken received a master account from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City on March 4. First crypto platform to get one. Kraken’s account connects to Fedwire payments but doesn’t include full traditional bank services—a “skinny” master account. Custodia wanted the same. Didn’t get it.

The Custodia bank master account application cited the Monetary Control Act. That law entitles state-chartered banks to Fed services, Custodia argued. Courts disagreed. Multiple rulings said the Fed retains discretion. The Tenth Circuit’s 7-3 vote Friday made it final. No more appeals.

Three judges sided with Custodia in dissent. Judge Timothy Tymkovich wrote the strongest opinion. He called a master account “indispensable” for bank operations. Being denied one is “akin to a death sentence,” he wrote. He noted the Fed told Custodia three months after its October 2020 application that it was eligible—”no showstoppers” with the application. Then the Fed reversed course.

“I do not agree that Reserve Banks have discretion over account applications and would have allowed the mandamus claim to go forward,” Tymkovich wrote. Didn’t matter. Seven judges outvoted three.

The Custodia bank master account denial contrasts sharply with Kraken’s March 4 approval. Why did Kraken succeed where Custodia failed? Unclear. Both are crypto-focused financial institutions. Both sought Fed access. Kraken got a limited account. Custodia got nothing. The Fed hasn’t explained the difference publicly.

Master accounts matter because they eliminate intermediary bank risk. Without one, crypto banks must route transactions through traditional banks—banks that can cut them off. Kraken‘s approval raised hopes that regulators would offer “skinny” master accounts to crypto firms—limited Fed access without full traditional bank privileges. Custodia wanted that middle ground. The courts said the Fed doesn’t have to offer it.

The legal theory was simple: state-chartered banks have a statutory right to Fed services under the Monetary Control Act. The Fed argued it retains discretion to evaluate risk and deny applications. Courts sided with the Fed. That discretion is now settled law in the Tenth Circuit.

Custodia’s path forward is unclear. Five years of litigation exhausted. No more appeals available. The bank could try lobbying Congress to amend the Monetary Control Act and mandate master account access for qualifying institutions. Or it could operate indefinitely through intermediary banks. Neither option is ideal.

Kraken’s success proves the Federal Reserve will grant master accounts to crypto firms under certain conditions. Custodia didn’t meet those conditions. What they are remains opaque. The Fed doesn’t publish clear criteria. Each application gets evaluated case-by-case. That gives the Fed maximum flexibility and applicants zero certainty.

Judge Tymkovich’s dissent captured the stakes. A bank without a master account operates at the mercy of intermediary banks. Those banks can terminate relationships at any time for any reason. That’s not a sustainable business model for a federally chartered bank. It’s a death sentence on a slow timer.

The Custodia bank master account case created no new law. It affirmed existing precedent: the Fed has discretion. State charters don’t guarantee Fed access. Crypto banks face higher scrutiny than traditional banks. All of that was already true. Custodia just proved it in court for five years.

For now, Kraken stands alone as the only crypto platform with a Fed master account. Other crypto banks watching this case know the score. Apply for a master account and the Fed can say no. Sue and you’ll lose. The courts defer to the Fed on banking access. That’s the precedent Custodia’s loss cements.

Question is whether other crypto firms bother applying now. Kraken’s approval offers hope. Custodia’s rejection offers a warning. The Fed controls the gates. It doesn’t have to explain why it opens them for some and keeps them shut for others.

Next moves: Custodia could lobby Congress. Kraken could expand its Fed services. Other crypto banks could apply and test whether the Fed’s approach is changing. All eyes on whether anyone else gets through the door Kraken opened.