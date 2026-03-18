Euro Stablecoin EURCV Expands to Stellar Network

Societe Generale-FORGE deployed its euro stablecoin on Stellar Tuesday. Fourth blockchain. First was Ethereum in April 2023. Then Solana. Then XRP Ledger weeks ago. Now Stellar.

The euro stablecoin now runs across four major networks. EUR CoinVertible—EURCV for short—is the French banking giant’s MiCA-compliant answer to dollar dominance. Fully backed 1:1 by bank deposits and liquid assets. Market cap sits at $452 million per DefiLlama data.

Not huge. But growing.

Stellar made sense for SG-FORGE’s multichain push. High transaction throughput. Low network fees—traders care about that. Built-in decentralized exchange for onchain asset trading. Native support for tokenized assets. Stellar checks boxes that matter for institutional stablecoin infrastructure.

“Intended to broaden the stablecoin’s use across blockchain-based financial applications and tokenized asset services,” the company noted. Translation: more rails, more liquidity, more use cases.

**Multichain From Day One**

This euro stablecoin deployment follows a deliberate expansion strategy. Ethereum came first—April 2023. That’s where most DeFi liquidity lives. Solana followed, tapping into the speed and low-cost narrative that chain pushes. XRP Ledger arrived weeks ago, adding another institutional-friendly network.

Stellar is the fourth. Won’t be the last.

EURCV already proved utility beyond speculative trading. SWIFT—the global banking network—used it in a January pilot. The test demonstrated tokenized bond settlement using both fiat and digital currencies. That’s the kind of real-world usage that separates serious stablecoin projects from vaporware.

Reserves matter. SG-FORGE holds 1:1 backing via bank deposits and high-quality liquid assets. Audited. Transparent. MiCA-compliant. The European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets framework requires e-money licenses for stablecoin issuers operating in the European Economic Area. SG-FORGE secured authorization. Most competitors didn’t.

**Why Euro Stablecoins Lag Dollar Dominance**

Numbers tell the story. Tether’s USDT commands $185 billion in market cap—nearly 60% of the entire stablecoin sector. Circle’s USDC holds $78 billion. EURCV’s $452 million barely registers.

The dollar won.

US regulatory clarity helped. The GENIUS Act passed in July 2025, providing stablecoin issuers with legal certainty. Total stablecoin market cap jumped from $260 billion on July 20 to over $314 billion today. That’s $54 billion in new capital in under a year. Nearly all dollar-denominated.

Europe took a different path. MiCA arrived in June 2024 with strict requirements. Exchanges responded by purging non-compliant tokens. Coinbase, OKX, Bitstamp, Uphold, Binance—all removed or restricted stablecoins lacking MiCA authorization. Tether discontinued EURT, its euro-pegged token, rather than navigate the regulatory maze.

That created an opening. SG-FORGE filled it.

European Central Bank officials warned in November that US dollar stablecoin dominance threatens Europe’s monetary sovereignty. Fair concern. When most digital transactions settle in dollars, European policy loses leverage. But warnings don’t create competitors. Building compliant infrastructure does.

**The Institutional Play**

SG-FORGE isn’t chasing retail. This is an institutional bet. Banks, asset managers, tokenized securities platforms—that’s the target market. Stellar’s architecture fits that narrative. The network handles tokenized assets natively, unlike Ethereum where everything is a smart contract layer on top.

Four chains give EURCV optionality. Ethereum for DeFi liquidity. Solana for speed and cost. XRP Ledger for cross-border settlement corridors. Stellar for institutional tokenized asset infrastructure. Each network serves different use cases. Multichain deployment isn’t about hedging bets—it’s about meeting users where liquidity already exists.

I’ve seen this playbook before. USDC expanded across chains years ago. Started on Ethereum. Added Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, others. Liquidity fragmented at first. Then aggregators and bridges connected the dots. Now USDC flows freely across a dozen networks.

EURCV follows the same script. Just five years behind and with 0.5% the market cap.

**What Euro Stablecoins Need Next**

Deployment is step one. Adoption is step two. EURCV needs deep liquidity pools on each chain. It needs DeFi integrations—lending protocols, DEXs, yield products. It needs institutional custody solutions that make treasury managers comfortable holding EUR-denominated digital assets.

Most critically, the euro stablecoin market needs use cases beyond speculation. The SWIFT pilot showed one path: tokenized securities settlement. Cross-border payments represent another. Euro-denominated trade finance. Payroll for European DAOs. Remittances within the EU.

These use cases exist for dollars because dollar stablecoins got a five-year head start. EURCV launched in 2023. USDC launched in 2018. USDT in 2014. Network effects compound. Liquidity attracts liquidity.

SG-FORGE has one advantage: regulatory compliance. MiCA creates barriers to entry that protect compliant issuers. Tether walked away from the euro market rather than comply. Circle hasn’t prioritized euro products. That leaves SG-FORGE with less competition—but also a smaller addressable market.

**The Bigger Picture**

Stablecoin growth exploded in 2025. Over $50 billion added since July. The US GENIUS Act unlocked institutional confidence. Banks, payment processors, fintech companies—all building dollar stablecoin infrastructure now.

Europe’s restrictive approach created a slower, more controlled market. Fewer issuers. Stricter rules. Less speculative froth. But also less innovation velocity.

SG-FORGE chose compliance over speed. That’s the right long-term bet for a traditional banking institution. Move fast and break things works for crypto-native startups. Banks can’t afford regulatory blowback. MiCA compliance takes time and capital. But it creates defensible positioning.

Four chains. $452 million market cap. MiCA-compliant. Backed 1:1. Used in SWIFT pilots. That’s tangible progress for a euro stablecoin launched less than two years ago.

Still dwarfed by dollar giants. Not even close. But the gap narrows if European institutions actually adopt tokenized assets at scale. Big if.

**Next Expansion: More Chains or Deeper Liquidity?**

SG-FORGE faces a strategic choice. Keep expanding to new chains—Avalanche, Polygon, Base, Arbitrum all make sense. Or deepen liquidity on existing networks. Can’t do both simultaneously without fragmenting resources.

Smart money says focus on Ethereum and Stellar first. Ethereum holds the most DeFi liquidity. Stellar targets the institutional use cases SG-FORGE cares about. Get those two chains working properly before chasing the long tail of alt-L1s and L2s.

I’ve traded through enough product launches to know: distribution beats features. EURCV’s multichain strategy creates distribution. Now execution matters. Liquidity pools. Exchange listings. Custody integrations. Compliance in additional EU jurisdictions.

The hard work starts after the launch announcement.

Euro stablecoins won’t overtake dollar dominance anytime soon. Not while the US offers clearer regulation and 10x the market size. But Europe’s $15 trillion economy needs compliant digital euro infrastructure. SG-FORGE is building it. Slowly. Methodically. Four chains at a time.

Question is whether European institutions adopt tokenized assets fast enough to justify the buildout. MiCA created the regulatory framework. SG-FORGE built compliant infrastructure. Now the market decides if anyone actually wants euro-denominated stablecoins.

Stellar deployment live. Next catalyst: liquidity partnerships and DeFi integrations. Watch exchange reserve growth over the next quarter.