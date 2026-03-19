The demand for high-quality hair transplantation continues to position Turkey as a leading international destination in 2026. With globally recognized surgeons, advanced medical technologies, and high patient satisfaction rates, more than 500,000 people travel to Turkey every year for hair restoration procedures. If you are researching the best hair transplant doctors in Turkey, this 2026 list highlights specialists known for their experience, successful results, and strong patient satisfaction. Here are the top 5 hair transplant doctors and clinics in Turkey.

Why Do International Patients Choose Turkey for Hair Transplants?

Turkey’s leadership in the hair transplant field comes from a combination of quality, experience, and consistently natural results. The best hair transplant doctors in Turkey utilize advanced techniques such as Manual FUE, FUE, DHI, and AI-assisted technologies like KE-Bot.

In 2026, hair transplant costs in Turkey typically range between $5,000 and $15,000, depending on the doctor’s experience and reputation. Pricing can vary based on factors such as the hair transplant technique used, the number of grafts required, and the surgeon’s expertise and international recognition.

Who Is the Best Hair Transplant Doctor in Turkey?

It is difficult to name a single “best” doctor. However, surgeons known for innovative approaches, robotic or AI-supported technologies, and consistently natural results—such as Koray Erdoğan—are frequently mentioned among the best hair transplant doctors in Turkey.

1. Koray Erdoğan – ASMED Clinic

Koray Erdoğan is not only a surgeon known for successful hair transplant procedures but also a pioneer who has introduced scientific methodologies and technological systems to the field.

The Manual FUE technique performed at his clinic relies entirely on the surgeon’s manual skill and is used by only a limited number of centers worldwide. This approach allows grafts to be extracted and implanted with greater control, in natural directions, and with minimal trauma. The KE-Bot system, which uses 3D scanning and deep learning, analyzes the entire scalp before surgery and objectively measures hair thickness and graft availability in the donor area.

One of Dr. Erdoğan’s most recognized strengths is his ability to design highly natural hairlines. His goal is not simply to transplant hair, but to create an aesthetic frame that harmonizes with the patient’s facial proportions, producing results that appear completely natural.

Dr. Erdoğan also has a strong international reputation with patients from Europe and the United States. He is a former president and current board member of the World FUE Institute, which brings together leading hair transplant surgeons worldwide.

2. AHD Clinic – Hakan Doğanay

Hakan Doğanay and AHD Clinic are recognized as one of the leading centers in hair transplantation, particularly for their aesthetic approach to natural hairline design and balanced graft placement.

Dr. Doğanay approaches hair transplantation not merely as a technical procedure but as a long-term surgical process, considering facial anatomy, age-related changes, and the future preservation of the donor area.

At the clinic, FUE-based techniques are performed with a personalized treatment philosophy, while medical protocols and patient safety remain top priorities throughout every stage of the procedure. AHD Clinic is especially popular among international patients and is considered one of the centers contributing to Turkey’s global reputation in hair restoration.

3. Dr. Hakan Clinic – Hakan Bozkurtoğlu

Hakan Bozkurtoğlu is known for his surgical approach focused on achieving natural density while protecting the donor area in the long term. Rather than treating hair transplantation as a standardized procedure, he views it as a personalized medical process planned according to scalp anatomy, hair growth directions, and long-term graft sustainability.

The FUE techniques used at Dr. Hakan Clinic are supported by meticulous graft distribution and refined hairline design. Patient safety and medical ethics remain core principles throughout the entire treatment process. Serving both local and international patients, Dr. Bozkurtoğlu is regarded as a specialist who prioritizes natural and long-lasting results.

4. Özlem Biçer Clinic

Özlem Biçer is among the physicians who stand out in the field for her strong medical perspective and individualized treatment planning.

She considers hair restoration not only as a surgical intervention but as a holistic treatment process that must be managed according to the type of hair loss, biological factors, and the progression of the condition over time.

At Özlem Biçer Clinic, modern hair transplant techniques are combined with natural hairline design and long-term donor preservation strategies. Medical ethics and patient safety remain fundamental principles throughout the entire process. Dr. Biçer is particularly preferred by patients seeking natural-looking results with a strong medical approach.

5. Serkan Aygın – Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic

Serkan Aygın is one of the well-known specialists in the field of hair transplantation, with many years of experience and a large international patient base. He is particularly recognized for his work with FUE and DHI techniques and approaches hair transplantation as a design process that should be compatible with the patient’s facial aesthetics.

Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic is frequently chosen by international patients. The clinic focuses on natural hairline design, balanced graft placement, and careful preservation of the donor area, making it one of the recognized centers in Turkey’s hair transplant industry.