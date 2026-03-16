“I Gave My Baby an AI Name”—Inside the Viral Parenting Trend Sweeping Canada

A young couple sits at a kitchen table covered in half-finished coffee mugs and a baby-name book that appears to have been opened and closed a hundred times on a chilly February morning in Ottawa. The pages have been folded. A number of names are highlighted. None of them feel correct.

Then, half-jokingly, someone says, “Let’s just ask the AI.”

A chatbot generates a list a few minutes later. abbreviations. lengthy ones. names that have an ambiguously safe and contemporary sound. One of them sticks by the end of the night.

Category Details Topic AI-Generated Baby Names Trend Location Canada and other Western countries Technology Involved AI chatbots such as ChatGPT Notable Organization Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation AI Tool Usage Generating baby names, parenting advice Reported User Base ChatGPT used by hundreds of millions weekly Related Initiative “Baby Name Genie” AI tool for parents Cultural Debate Technology influence on parenting choices Social Reaction Mixed — curiosity, humor, and criticism Reference Source https://www.cbc.ca

In this way, a machine suggests a name for the infant. Although this may seem like an odd anecdote, this little scene is becoming surprisingly common throughout Canada. AI tools are increasingly being used by parents to assist with very personal decisions, such as school choices and bedtime routines. However, baby names have recently emerged as the most prominent example.

There has always been emotional significance to naming a child. Grandparents, cultural customs, long talks that go late into the night, and old arguments are all part of it in many families. However, that ritual has gradually changed due to the internet. Baby-name websites were the first. Next, surveys on social media. Chatbots are becoming more and more common.

The technology has a subtle allure. “What boy names sound good with the last name Carter?” is a straightforward question that will yield dozens of well-organized suggestions in a matter of seconds. It seems effective. Perhaps even comforting.

One Canadian initiative took full advantage of that tendency. An online tool called “Baby Name Genie” was introduced by the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation to help expectant parents learn about education savings plans and generate names. Although the marketing was astute, it also disclosed a more profound truth: artificial intelligence had formally entered the nursery. As this develops, it seems that cultural barriers surrounding AI are dissolving more quickly than many anticipated.

Chatbots were mostly used for work-related tasks and homework assistance a few years ago. They are now being asked by parents what to cook for picky kids, how to soothe a crying toddler, and—apparently—what to name the infant.

Speaking to reporters last year, Yuan Thompson, a mother from Ottawa, described the change with a sort of casual enthusiasm. She claimed that she consults AI for guidance on everything from recipes for dinner to emotional support during trying times as a parent. The chatbot is practically like a friend to her.

That response is not out of the ordinary. AI systems are intended to sound composed, sympathetic, and supportive. It can be unsettling at times. However, baby names have a certain social weight.

A couple in the US made headlines not too long ago when they acknowledged using ChatGPT to help name their son. The reaction on the internet was predictably angry. People accused the parents of outsourcing one of the most human decisions imaginable in comment sections.

Some detractors contended that the process of arguing over names—telling tales about family members, turning down proposals, and recalling childhood pals—is a necessary component of parenthood.

Some were less sentimental. They just found it strange. Nevertheless, the trend continues to grow.

Expectant parents in Canada peruse AI recommendations in the same manner that previous generations perused name dictionaries. Sometimes the AI just serves as an inspiration, bringing up concepts the couple hadn’t thought of. In others, after weeks of disagreement, the algorithm essentially acts as the tie-breaker.

It’s difficult to ignore how easily technology permeates private areas of life.

Culture has always influenced naming trends. Babies were named after athletes and movie stars in the 1990s. The Instagram era later arrived, bringing with it waves of unusual spellings and names inspired by brands. The inspiration is now a machine that has been trained on the entire internet rather than a famous person or fictional character.

That poses a nuanced identity question. There used to be hints of geography or family history in a name. It alluded to heritage, language, and occasionally religion. In contrast, AI recommendations typically take the average of all the factors. The end product frequently has names that sound pleasantly neutral—familiar but oddly disconnected from any particular tradition.

That seems to be acceptable to some parents. Others are hesitant. Sometimes, child psychologists caution that a child’s unusual or excessively experimental name may have an impact on how they are viewed in the future. Playgrounds at schools aren’t always understanding. However, there is no proof that AI-generated names are problematic in and of themselves.

The cultural impact is still unknown. It’s possible that this is just another parenting fad that people try for a few years before giving it up. Trends in technology often change swiftly. What is novel today turns into a joke tomorrow.

However, there’s also a feeling that AI is subtly changing daily choices in ways that people hardly notice.

It’s difficult to determine whether parents are embracing the technology or just having fun with it as the trend spreads online. Maybe both.

The infant dozing off in that Ottawa kitchen won’t recall how the name came to be. Most kids don’t inquire.

However, there is a glimpse of how the next generation might develop somewhere in the background of that moment—the worn-out parents, the glowing phone screen, the silent algorithm suggesting possibilities. Not only with AI. but sometimes referred to by it.