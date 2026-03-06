Judge Jessica Recksiedler: Strengthening Court Access For Families And Individuals In Crisis

Judge Jessica Recksiedler is a circuit judge serving Florida’s 18th Judicial Circuit, where she presides over complex civil litigation, felony criminal matters, and death penalty cases. A member of The Florida Bar since 1997, she previously worked as an assistant state attorney with the Ninth Judicial Circuit and later practiced litigation and criminal defense as a partner at Thompson, Recksiedler, & Evangelo, PA. In addition to her courtroom responsibilities, Judge Jessica Recksiedler has been active in the Civil and Family Division, serves as a Florida Supreme Court appointed mentor judge, and co-chairs the Florida Conference of Circuit Judges’ Civil Justice Committee. Her longstanding involvement with justice education in Seminole County Public Schools and her leadership within professional bar associations reflect a sustained commitment to improving how courts respond to families and individuals navigating legal and mental health challenges.

Improving Access to Justice in Family and Mental Health Cases

For many people, their first interaction with the court system comes during a family or mental health crisis. A divorce, a custody dispute, or a loved one experiencing a mental health emergency can be overwhelming, even without legal complications. When court processes are confusing, slow, or intimidating, the stress only deepens. Improving access to justice in family and mental health cases is about making the system more understandable, humane, and effective for the people who need it most.

One of the biggest barriers is complexity. Family and mental health cases often involve multiple laws, agencies, and professionals, all intersecting at once. People may need to navigate court filings, treatment requirements, and safety concerns simultaneously. Simplifying court procedures and using plain language in forms and instructions can make a meaningful difference. When individuals understand what is expected of them, they are more likely to participate fully and comply with court orders.

Access to legal help is another challenge. Many people involved in family and mental health matters cannot afford an attorney, yet the consequences of these cases are significant. Courts across the country have increasingly relied on self-help centers, legal clinics, and online resources to bridge this gap. While these tools do not replace legal representation, they can help people understand their rights, complete paperwork correctly, and prepare for hearings. Clear guidance reduces delays and improves outcomes for everyone involved.

Mental health cases, in particular, require sensitivity and coordination. Individuals facing these proceedings may struggle to communicate, follow instructions, or advocate for themselves. Courts that work closely with mental health professionals are better equipped to respond appropriately. When judges have access to evaluations, treatment plans, and expert input, decisions can focus not just on legal standards but also on long-term stability and safety. This collaborative approach supports both individual dignity and public welfare.

Family cases, meanwhile, often involve high emotions and ongoing relationships, especially when children are involved. Traditional court processes and/or delays can sometimes escalate conflict. Mediation and alternative dispute resolution programs offer families a chance to reach agreements outside of a formal courtroom setting. These options can be less adversarial, more flexible, and better suited to addressing the unique needs of each family. When family members feel heard and respected, they are more likely to comply with agreements and maintain healthier relationships moving forward.

Technology has also become an important tool for expanding access. Virtual hearings, electronic filing, and online scheduling have made courts more accessible for people who cannot easily take time off work, arrange childcare, or travel long distances. While technology is not a solution for every case, when used thoughtfully, it can reduce barriers and increase participation. Courts must continue to balance convenience with fairness, ensuring that those without reliable internet access are not left behind.

Improving access to justice in family and mental health cases ultimately requires a shift in perspective. Courts recognize that efficiency and compassion are not opposing goals. When systems are designed with people in mind, outcomes improve not only for individuals and families, but for communities. A justice system that is accessible, respectful, and responsive strengthens public trust and better serves those who rely on it during life’s most difficult moments.

About Judge Jessica Recksiedler

