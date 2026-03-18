Kalshi Court Loss Crushes Federal Preemption Claim in Ohio Sports Betting Fight

Kalshi lost in federal court Monday. The kalshi court loss came when US District Judge Sarah Morrison denied the platform’s bid for an injunction blocking Ohio regulators from enforcing state gambling laws against its sports betting contracts.

The ruling from the Southern District of Ohio strikes at the heart of Kalshi’s legal strategy. The company argued federal commodities law—specifically the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s exclusive jurisdiction—preempts state sports gambling rules. Judge Morrison disagreed.

“Kalshi has not shown that the sports-event contracts available on the platform were subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the CFTC,” the opinion stated. Translation: federal law doesn’t automatically override Ohio’s right to regulate what it considers sports gambling.

The Decision’s Core Logic

Morrison went further. Even if sports event contracts qualified as swaps under CFTC jurisdiction, that wouldn’t necessarily kill Ohio’s enforcement authority. “Kalshi fails to establish that Congress intended the [Commodity Exchange Act] to preempt state laws on sports gambling,” the order concluded.

That’s a problem for Kalshi. The platform operates on the theory that its contracts are federally regulated derivatives, not state-level gambling products. Ohio sees them as unlicensed sports betting. Judge Morrison sided with Ohio.

The kalshi court loss directly contradicts positioning from CFTC Chair Michael Selig, who declared in February that the federal regulator holds “exclusive jurisdiction” over prediction markets. Selig threatened lawsuits against any state authority claiming otherwise. Apparently one federal judge in Ohio wasn’t convinced by that reasoning.

Morrison addressed the disconnect explicitly. “This Court does not endeavor to explain why the CFTC has not exercised its authority with respect to the sports-event contracts,” the filing noted. “But the agency’s inaction is not proof that the sports-event contracts are regulated by or permissible under the CEA—and the Court has concluded they are not.”

Read that twice. The judge called out the CFTC for regulatory inaction whilst ruling that inaction doesn’t prove Kalshi’s contracts are legal under federal law. Bold.

The Broader Legal War

Kalshi faces similar lawsuits in multiple US states over allegations the platform operates unlicensed sports betting. Each case tests the same preemption argument. Ohio just rejected it. Other states are watching.

A Kalshi spokesperson told Cointelegraph the company “respectfully disagreed” with the decision and would “promptly seek an appeal.” The statement cited a recent Tennessee federal court ruling that apparently sided with Kalshi on similar issues. That creates a circuit split—different federal courts reaching opposite conclusions on the same legal question.

Circuit splits often lead to appeals courts resolving the conflict. Sometimes the Supreme Court steps in. This fight isn’t over.

What the Kalshi Court Loss Means

For now, Ohio regulators can pursue enforcement. The Ohio Casino Control Commission and state attorney general aren’t blocked from treating Kalshi’s sports contracts as gambling products subject to state licensing requirements. That likely means cease-and-desist orders or fines unless Kalshi pulls those contracts in Ohio.

The ruling also weakens Kalshi’s preemption defense in other state cases. If Ohio’s federal court rejected the argument, courts in New York, Michigan, or elsewhere might follow the same logic. Kalshi needs the appeal or that Tennessee precedent to hold up.

Meanwhile, the CFTC is supposedly working on guidance. Chair Selig said last week the agency would provide clarity on prediction markets “in the very near future.” Selig is the sole Senate-confirmed commissioner on a panel that normally seats five. That’s created a regulatory vacuum whilst states and platforms battle in court.

Prediction markets existed in legal grey space for years. Sports betting prediction markets occupy an even darker shade of grey—sports gambling laws vary wildly by state, and the federal Commodity Exchange Act doesn’t explicitly address whether event contracts count as swaps or gambling.

Kalshi tried to force clarity through litigation. Monday’s decision suggests federal judges won’t simply defer to the CFTC’s claimed jurisdiction when state gambling regulators have their own enforcement statutes on the books.

Beyond the immediate kalshi court loss, the case exposes a structural problem: Who actually regulates prediction markets tied to sports outcomes? The CFTC says it does. States with sports gambling laws say they do. Federal courts are now deciding case by case, with different judges reaching different answers.

That’s not a sustainable regulatory framework. It’s a mess. The CFTC’s forthcoming guidance might clarify things, but guidance isn’t law. Congress would need to amend the Commodity Exchange Act or pass new legislation explicitly preempting state sports gambling rules for derivatives contracts. That hasn’t happened.

Until it does, platforms like Kalshi operate with one federal regulator claiming they’re legal, state regulators claiming they’re not, and federal judges splitting on who’s right. Kalshi will appeal. Ohio will defend. The Tennessee case adds fuel. And the CFTC keeps promising guidance whilst failing to provide it.

Next catalyst: Kalshi’s appeal filing, expected within 30 days.