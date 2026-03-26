Meta Share Price Tumbles 8% After Two Landmark Jury Verdicts

The meta share price dropped roughly 8% to $546 Wednesday, on volume nearly double the daily average, after two jury verdicts in 48 hours put the company in legal territory Wall Street is still struggling to price.

Metric Value Current Price $546.10 (down ~8%) 52-Week Range $479.80 – $796.25 Trading Volume 24.86M (vs. 13.92M avg) LA Verdict Damages $3M compensatory + $2.1M punitive (Meta’s share) New Mexico Damages $375M Analyst Avg Price Target $838.50 (40 Buy ratings)

The selloff pushed Meta Platforms near the bottom of its 52-week range, down more than 30% from its August 2025 closing high of $788.15. And yet, 40 analysts covering the stock maintain Buy ratings, with an average price target of $838.50, implying roughly 54% upside from today’s close. The gap between institutional conviction and price action is the real story here.

Two Verdicts That Cracked the Meta Share Price

On Tuesday, a California jury found Meta liable on all counts in a landmark social media addiction case. The plaintiff, a 20-year-old woman who began using Instagram at age 9, alleged anxiety, depression, body dysmorphia, and suicidal thoughts. The jury awarded $3 million in compensatory damages, with Meta bearing 70% of responsibility, plus a recommended $2.1 million in punitive damages from Meta alone. The day before, a separate New Mexico jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million for failing to protect young users from predators on its platforms.

Taken individually, the direct financial exposure is almost trivial for a company sitting on roughly $81.6 billion in cash. Combined, they signal something different. NPR reported the California case was the first of more than 1,500 similar product-liability suits to reach trial. TikTok and Snap both settled before the verdict. School districts and state attorneys general are preparing additional cases for later this year. The meta share price is now discounting that pipeline, and correctly so.

Why the Big Tobacco Comparison Is More Than a Metaphor

Internal Meta documents surfaced during the California trial describing company efforts to attract tweens to Instagram, with one executive memo noting that 11-year-olds were four times as likely to return to the platform versus competing apps. Mark Zuckerberg testified personally on February 18. The jury deliberated more than 44 hours over nine days before delivering its verdict. That is not a sympathetic ruling from a confused panel. That is a considered judgment.

The structural comparison to Big Tobacco is not dramatic; it is accurate. Big Tobacco ran industry-friendly rulings for decades before courts turned. Opioid manufacturers operated the same way. Analysts at Rosenblatt argue appellate judges will prove more sympathetic to the platforms, and that may well prove correct. But appeals take time, and more trials are coming. The meta share price today is partly a bet on how long that appellate runway lasts, and how much the litigation infrastructure grows in the meantime.

The Fundamentals Are Not the Problem

Strip out the legal noise and Meta’s business is operating at a genuinely high level. Q4 2025 results filed with the SEC show revenue of $59.89 billion, up 24% year-over-year, with EPS of $8.88 beating analyst estimates of $8.21. Daily active users across all apps averaged 3.58 billion in December. Q1 2026 guidance of $53.5 to $56.5 billion came in significantly above the $51.4 billion Street consensus.

The complication is capital allocation. Meta’s 2026 CapEx guidance of $115 to $135 billion, up as much as 87% from 2025, is among the most aggressive infrastructure bets in corporate history. Q4 operating margins already compressed from 48% to 41%. Reality Labs posted a Q4 operating loss of $6 billion, adding to between $73 and $80 billion in cumulative divisional losses since 2021. When legal liability layers onto margin compression and a massive AI spending cycle, the meta share price math gets more complicated than the headline analyst targets suggest.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest sold $2.1 million in META shares Wednesday. Small position for ARK, but the timing on a high-volume session near multi-month lows is the kind of signal the prop desks around CBOE notice.

Meta Share Price: Where the Chart and the Street Diverge

The analyst community is as bullish as the ratings imply. The Nasdaq consensus shows 79 Buy ratings this month, 7 Holds, and zero Sells. Tigress Financial set a $945 target on March 18. Wells Fargo raised to $856 in February. Rosenblatt has the highest target on the Street at $1,144. Jim Cramer publicly called today’s legal defeats a buying opportunity.

The chart is telling a different story. The meta share price is pressing near the bottom of its 52-week range on volume running 80% above average. That is not panic selling. It is methodical repositioning. When institutional money moves deliberately at these levels, the question is not whether buyers exist. It is where they step in.

The binary here is clean. Meta appeals successfully, litigation costs stay contained, AI CapEx pays off in ad targeting improvements, and the meta share price has 54% upside to the analyst consensus. Or the 1,500-plus pending cases gain momentum, margins keep compressing, and today’s levels look like a waypoint rather than a floor. The New Mexico trial’s second phase in May, where a judge rules on public nuisance claims and potential additional penalties, will price a lot of that uncertainty faster than any analyst note can.