Revolut Secures UK Bank License, Eyes Lending and US Expansion

Revolut secured its UK banking licence Wednesday. The revolut uk bank license came from the Prudential Regulation Authority after years of applications. About time.

Revolut Bank UK launches with deposit accounts for individuals and businesses. Protection: £120,000 ($160,958) per account via the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. That’s lower than the $250,000 FDIC insurance in the US, but better than the zero you get holding crypto in self-custody without insurance.

Existing Revolut UK customers roll over to the new bank gradually. Timeline: several months. The company didn’t specify exactly when everyone transitions. Typical regulatory rollout—slow, methodical, no surprises.

What the Revolut UK Bank License Enables

The revolut uk bank license unlocks lending. Revolut confirmed it plans a “wider range” of services, with lending specifically mentioned. That’s the real prize. Deposit-taking is table stakes. Lending is where margins live.

I’ve watched fintech firms chase banking licences for a decade. The playbook never changes: start with payments, add deposits, finally offer loans. Revolut just moved to stage three.

Deposit insurance matters more than most retail users realise. The FSCS protection means if Revolut Bank UK collapses, depositors get their money back. Up to £120k. That’s not hypothetical—Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank proved in 2023 that even regulated banks can fail fast.

Revolut applied for banking licences in Peru and a federal charter in the United States in January. The US application is the bigger deal. A federal charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency gives access to Federal Reserve payment rails and legitimacy with institutional clients.

Crypto’s Push Into Traditional Banking

Revolut isn’t alone. Ripple, Paxos, and Circle all pursued bank charters or equivalent regulatory status. Kraken secured a limited-purpose master account with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in March. First crypto exchange to get direct Fed access.

That Kraken approval was historic. A master account connects you directly to FedWire and other Fed systems. Limited-purpose means restrictions apply, but it’s a foot in the door. The kind of access that changes settlement times from days to minutes.

Why are crypto firms chasing bank charters? Three reasons. First, regulatory clarity. Operating as a bank means you know the rules. Second, customer trust. Deposit insurance sells. Third, revenue. Banks make money on the spread between what they pay depositors and what they charge borrowers. Crypto yields are volatile. Banking margins are boring but consistent.

I traded through the 2017-2018 crypto winter. Volatility is a trader’s friend but a business model’s nightmare. Revolut watched trading revenue collapse when crypto markets froze. Banking revenue doesn’t disappear when Bitcoin dumps 70%.

Why Banking Lobby Pushes Back

Here’s the tension: a US banking trade organisation is reportedly considering a lawsuit against the OCC to block crypto firms from getting charters. The banking lobby pushed back repeatedly against crypto companies offering traditional banking services.

Their argument? Yield-bearing stablecoins and blockchain-based finance erode traditional banks’ market share. They’re not wrong. If Circle or Paxos can offer FDIC-insured deposits plus crypto services under one roof, why would a customer use Wells Fargo?

The data tells a different story than the lobby’s public statements. Traditional banks fear competition, not systemic risk. Crypto firms meet the same capital requirements, pass the same stress tests, follow the same anti-money laundering rules. The only difference is the underlying technology and, frankly, the user experience.

I worked in the City for ten years. I’ve seen how traditional finance responds to disruption. First they ignore it. Then they lobby against it. Then they acquire it or copy it. We’re in phase two.

Beyond the revolut uk bank license, the broader trend is clear: crypto wanted to overthrow banks, now it’s becoming them. That’s not failure. That’s pragmatism. You can’t disrupt a system without engaging with it.

What’s Next

Revolut’s US charter application sits pending. Timeline unknown. The OCC moves slowly, especially with crypto firms. Expect months, possibly a year.

Lending products launch in the UK once the customer rollout completes. Revolut didn’t specify what kind of lending—personal loans, mortgages, business credit, or all three. Probably starts with personal loans. Easiest to underwrite at scale.

For now, the revolut uk bank license gives the company what it’s wanted since 2021: legitimacy, deposit insurance, and a path to profitability beyond transaction fees. Whether the US follows suit depends on how hard the banking lobby fights. All eyes on the OCC.