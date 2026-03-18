Ride-Hailing Acquisition: inDrive Snaps Up Krave Mart

inDrive bought Krave Mart Tuesday. The ride-hailing acquisition gives the California-based company a foothold in Pakistan’s quick-commerce market, pushing beyond ride-hailing into grocery delivery across South Asia.

All-stock deal. Agreed last year.

The Competition Commission of Pakistan approved the transaction, clearing inDrive to close the deal. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Two sources confirmed the approval to media outlets.

Krave Mart operates in three Pakistani cities: Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. Founded in 2021, the startup delivers groceries in 30 minutes through dark stores—micro-fulfillment centers positioned near customers. Think ghost kitchens, but for groceries.

This ride-hailing acquisition fits inDrive’s super-app strategy. The Mountain View company launched grocery delivery in Kazakhstan in September 2025. Expanded to Pakistan in January through a Krave Mart partnership. That partnership came after inDrive invested in Krave Mart in December 2024.

When I ran TaskFlow, we saw this playbook constantly. Build a customer base in one vertical. Layer on adjacent services. Ride-hailing companies own the logistics infrastructure and customer relationships. Groceries are the logical next step. Uber did it. Lyft tried. Now inDrive is executing the same strategy in emerging markets.

The investment came through inDrive’s M&A arm, launched in November 2023. That fund committed up to $100 million over several years to fuel the company’s multi-service expansion. Grocery delivery is the first major deployment of that capital.

“We are pleased with the approval from the Competition Commission of Pakistan as we continue to work closely with Krave Mart to expand access to fast and reliable grocery delivery services across the country, most recently launching in Lahore under the inDrive.Groceries brand,” said Andries Smit, chief growth businesses officer at inDrive.

Both brands continue operating in Karachi. Lahore gets the unified inDrive.Groceries branding. That’s smart. Keep what’s working while testing the new brand in expansion markets.

**What the Ride-Hailing Acquisition Means**

inDrive operates in 1,000+ cities across 48 markets worldwide. That’s massive distribution potential for grocery delivery. The company ranks as the world’s second-most downloaded ride-hailing app since 2022, per Sensor Tower data. Fourth-most downloaded travel app globally, behind Google Maps, Uber, and Waze. More than 400 million downloads total.

In nine countries—Peru, Panama, Egypt, Morocco, and Pakistan included—inDrive is the most downloaded ride-hailing service. That’s the foundation. Now they’re layering groceries on top.

The bid-based pricing model differentiates inDrive from competitors. Riders name their price. Drivers accept or counter. That model built loyalty in price-sensitive markets. Question is whether that translates to grocery delivery, where speed and selection matter more than negotiating over a few cents.

**Market Reality Check**

Pakistan’s quick-commerce market is brutal. Foodpanda dominates. The company has operated in Pakistan for more than a decade, backed by German delivery giant Delivery Hero. That’s a decade of dark store infrastructure, supplier relationships, and customer habits.

Quick-commerce requires massive capital before profitability arrives. Groceries are low-margin. Delivery costs are high. Customer acquisition is expensive. Most startups burn through tens of millions before reaching unit economics that work. This ride-hailing acquisition gives inDrive a shortcut—buy existing infrastructure instead of building from scratch.

But the shortcut comes with risk. Krave Mart operates in three cities. Foodpanda operates nationwide. Scaling from three cities to national coverage means raising capital, hiring teams, building dark stores, and competing for suppliers. That’s expensive and slow.

One industry source noted quick-commerce typically requires significant time and capital before becoming meaningfully profitable. New entrants struggle to scale against entrenched competitors with superior unit economics.

**Execution Plan**

inDrive’s strategy is clear: use Krave Mart’s operational playbook and inDrive’s customer base to expand faster than a standalone grocery startup could. The company already has millions of Pakistani users opening the app for rides. Cross-selling groceries to that base costs far less than acquiring cold customers.

The all-stock deal structure matters. No cash outlay. Krave Mart founders and investors get inDrive equity. That aligns incentives—everyone wins if grocery delivery scales. It also conserves inDrive’s cash for the capital-intensive expansion ahead.

Bootstrapped businesses don’t get headlines. They get profitable. inDrive took the opposite path—raise or acquire aggressively, build a super-app, dominate emerging markets. That’s the venture-backed playbook. Works great until the capital markets freeze.

**What’s Next**

Lahore expansion under the inDrive.Groceries brand is the test case. If that market responds, expect rapid rollout to other Pakistani cities where inDrive already has ride-hailing traction. If Lahore struggles, the company will need to rethink positioning, pricing, or product-market fit.

The broader super-app strategy depends on cross-service synergies. Riders who also order groceries have higher lifetime value. That justifies higher customer acquisition costs on the ride-hailing side. The math only works if conversion rates from rides to groceries hit targets.

Most super-app strategies fail. Grab succeeded in Southeast Asia. Gojek merged with Tokopedia. Uber sold its grocery business in most markets. The pattern: hard to execute, harder to make profitable.

inDrive has advantages—massive user base, emerging market focus, capital to deploy. But Foodpanda isn’t sitting still. Competition will respond with pricing, promotions, and faster delivery.

Next catalyst: quarterly metrics on grocery delivery adoption in Lahore. If inDrive reports strong early traction, the acquisition looks smart. If growth stalls, questions emerge about whether ride-hailing users actually want groceries from the same app.

Deal closes now. Execution determines everything.