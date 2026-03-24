Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh Launches Aquamania Jungle Park on the Red Sea

Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh has opened a new aquapark, Aquamania Jungle Park, as part of its Premium Ultra All-Inclusive resort on the Red Sea.

The park sits across 35,000 square metres and offers 28 waterslides, ride areas for children, and a Ride House splash zone built for younger guests.

A 350-metre Water Coaster is the centrepiece of the park. A tubing ride using Hive Technology is also on offer — a first for the Middle East.

Food and drink are available at a food court and several kiosks spread across the site, so guests can eat and rest without leaving the park.

The aquapark sits within the hotel’s Ultra All-Inclusive model, where the cost of a stay covers accommodation, food, and access to all facilities.

“The opening of Aquamania Jungle Park represents an exciting new chapter for Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh and for family entertainment in the region,” said Erkan Yildirim, CEO of Rixos Hotels Egypt. “Our goal is always to elevate the guest experience by combining world-class hospitality with innovative attractions. This aquapark offers something truly special, making every stay even more memorable within our Ultra All-Inclusive concept.”

The launch builds on Sharm El Sheikh’s appeal as a family resort destination and marks another step in Rixos Hotels’ programme of investment in guest facilities.