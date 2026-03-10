Self Hosted Social Media Gets Easier With New Periwinkle Launch

Berlin startup launched a managed server service Tuesday. Periwinkle makes self hosted social media accessible to non-technical users who want to own their data without the headache.

Built different.

Founded by Charles Blumenthal, a former McKinsey engineer, Periwinkle offers fully managed Personal Data Servers on the AT Protocol. Same tech that powers Bluesky. But you control the infrastructure.

Think WordPress.com versus WordPress.org. One’s hosted and managed. The other requires technical chops. Periwinkle is the hosted option for self hosted social media.

“We’ll be the first-to-market fully managed PDS service,” Blumenthal told reporters. “Nobody else is doing this right now.”

Here’s what that means: Your social media account lives on your own domain. Your posts, follows, and profile sit on your Personal Data Server. Periwinkle handles updates, backups, and monitoring. You just post.

No server maintenance. No technical debt.

**How Self Hosted Social Media Actually Works**

The AT Protocol separates identity from platform. Your account exists independently of any single app. Move between services without losing followers or content.

Periwinkle sells domains and provides the server infrastructure. Users choose E.U. or U.S. hosting. Real-time backups come standard. The company maintains everything behind the scenes.

When I ran TaskFlow, we debated building versus buying infrastructure constantly. Most founders waste months on plumbing that doesn’t matter. Periwinkle solves that for social.

Competitors exist. Blacksky offers PDS tools focused on community builders. But Periwinkle targets everyday users wanting out of Big Tech platforms. Different markets.

**Pricing Breakdown**

Free tier: 500 MB storage. Test before committing.

Basic: $4 monthly. Five handles, 5 GB storage, real-time backups.

Pro: $14 monthly. 25 GB storage, more handles, longer backup retention.

Team: $30 monthly. 50 GB, service level agreements, priority support.

Enterprise: Custom pricing for organizations.

Compare that to losing your entire audience when a platform bans you. Or watching your content disappear when a billionaire tanks the service. Four bucks monthly seems reasonable.

**Who Should Use Self Hosted Social Media**

Public officials wanting control over communications. Political candidates who can’t risk platform bans. Businesses protecting brand presence.

Anyone tired of trusting social data to companies that change terms overnight.

Bluesky hit 43 million registered users. Proves demand exists for alternatives to centralized platforms. Periwinkle extends that model to people wanting even more control.

“It’s really not a great idea that a couple of billionaires have control over the way billions of people communicate,” Blumenthal said. Hard to argue.

Most startup advice says chase viral growth. Build on platforms you don’t control. That works until it doesn’t. Ask anyone who built their business on Twitter pre-Elon.

**What’s Next**

Roadmap includes automated post deletion and advanced archiving tools. Blumenthal operates solo now, self-funded, talking to European investors.

Plans to hire an engineer and someone for marketing. Typical early-stage execution.

The question: Does enough demand exist beyond the 43 million already on Bluesky? Self hosted social media requires more commitment than clicking “join.”

Most users won’t pay $4 monthly for principles. They’ll stay on free platforms despite the risks. But the market doesn’t need most users. Just the ones who care about data ownership.

Public figures, businesses, organizations managing reputation—those segments justify the economics. Ten thousand enterprise customers at custom pricing beats a million free users.

Bootstrapped businesses don’t need headlines. They need profitable niches.

Blumenthal saw the gap between AT Protocol’s promise and average users’ technical ability. Built a bridge. Now execution determines whether the market cares enough to pay.

Revenue solves most problems. Periwinkle has clear pricing and an addressable market. Better foundation than most startups raising millions for free products.

**Competitive Landscape**

AT Protocol creates opportunities for infrastructure plays. Periwinkle goes after managed hosting. Others will target developer tools, analytics, moderation services.

Same pattern as early web hosting. Commodity infrastructure enables specialized services on top. Winners focus on specific customer pain points.

Periwinkle chose non-technical users wanting self hosted social media without complexity. Smart wedge if the segment scales.

Most decentralized social projects fail on user experience. Too complicated. Too many steps. Periwinkle simplifies to domain purchase and monthly billing. Closer to mainstream expectations.

Still early. The market for self hosted social media remains niche. Growth depends on Big Tech platforms getting worse or regulatory pressure forcing data portability.

Both scenarios seem likely. Trust in centralized platforms keeps declining. Users look for exits. Question is timing.

For now, Periwinkle ships product at reasonable pricing for early adopters. Smart move while competition remains light.

Launch is live. Infrastructure works. Pricing is set. Next milestone: First thousand paying customers.