Three Years to Access Her Dead Husband’s Photos: The iCloud Inheritance Battle

Rachel Thompson could inherit her late husband’s house, his bank accounts, his car. But his iPhone photos? Those required a court order and three years of her life.

Thousands of family photos and videos sat locked inside Matthew Thompson’s iCloud account after his death. His widow had executor status. She had legal authority over his entire estate.

Apple said no anyway.

The battle that followed—spanning from 2016 until a court finally forced Apple’s hand in 2019—has exposed an uncomfortable truth for British families. Your digital life doesn’t follow the same rules as your physical one. Terms and conditions, it turns out, can override inheritance law.

Thompson wasn’t chasing financial assets. She wanted memories. Wedding footage. Holiday snapshots. Videos of Matthew that existed nowhere else. “Rachel’s story is heartbreaking, but it also shows how unprepared most of us are for what happens to our digital lives,” observed Andrew Byres, co-founder of SafeKeep, a digital legacy platform.

The irony stings. Executor of the estate means something in probate court. It means precisely nothing to Apple’s terms of service.

What Thompson discovered—through years of legal wrangling reported by ITV News—affects families across the UK who’ve never considered the question. When someone dies, their Gmail, their Facebook, their iCloud accounts don’t automatically transfer to next of kin. Tech companies hold the keys. Their policies, not inheritance law, determine what happens next.

New research reveals 76 per cent of Britons want control over who accesses their digital accounts after death. Almost none have made formal plans to ensure it happens.

The gap between intention and action has consequences. Physical assets pass through established legal channels. Property deeds transfer. Bank accounts close and redistribute. Solicitors handle probate with centuries of precedent behind them.

Digital assets exist in murkier territory. Companies face competing pressures—user privacy on one side, grieving families on the other. “This isn’t a simple issue,” Byres acknowledged. “Companies like Apple are caught in an impossible position—if they grant access, they risk undermining user privacy; if they refuse, families can lose irreplaceable memories.”

Apple declined to comment on Thompson’s case specifically. The company’s current policy allows families to request access to a deceased person’s account, but the process requires death certificates, court orders, and often months of bureaucratic navigation. Other tech giants—Google, Microsoft, Meta—each maintain different policies with varying levels of accessibility.

For Thompson, the 2019 court order represented vindication. But also: three years she can’t recover, spent fighting one of the world’s most valuable companies whilst processing grief.

“At the same time, no one should have to fight one of the world’s largest companies, in the middle of grief, just to recover family photos,” Byres argued.

The legal precedent Thompson’s case established matters beyond her individual situation. It confirmed that courts will intervene when tech companies’ terms of service create unreasonable barriers to estate administration. Yet it also confirmed something bleaker: without court intervention, families often have no recourse.

The problem extends beyond Apple’s ecosystem. Facebook accounts of deceased users become memorialised unless family members know to request deletion. Gmail accounts eventually face deletion if inactive too long. Cloud storage subscriptions lapse, taking their contents with them. Password managers—ironically designed to secure digital life—become impenetrable vaults when their owner dies without sharing master credentials.

Estates now routinely include assets that didn’t exist a generation ago. Digital photo libraries. Cryptocurrency wallets. NFTs. Online businesses. Social media accounts with commercial value. Revenue-generating YouTube channels. Kindle libraries and iTunes purchases worth thousands of pounds.

Yet most solicitors report that clients rarely mention digital assets during will consultations. “The key issue is education,” Byres suggested. “Most people simply haven’t thought about what happens to their digital lives when they die. Until we treat digital planning with the same importance as writing a will, families will continue to face unnecessary distress.”

Some tech companies have begun addressing the gap. Google introduced an Inactive Account Manager allowing users to designate trusted contacts who can access data after a specified period of inactivity. Apple launched Legacy Contact in 2021, enabling iPhone users to grant specific people access to their iCloud account after death. Meta offers memorialisation options for Facebook and Instagram accounts.

But adoption remains low. The features require users to anticipate their own mortality and navigate settings menus most never open. Thompson’s battle predated many of these tools—but even with their existence, experts warn the onus shouldn’t rest entirely on individual users to navigate corporate policies whilst planning for death.

SafeKeep emerged as one response to the problem Byres described. The platform allows users to store documents and assign them to specific people who gain access after death. Similar services have proliferated, recognising a market gap between what inheritance law promises and what technology delivers.

The broader question remains unresolved. Should digital assets automatically transfer like physical ones? Should tech companies face legal obligations to grant executor access? Or does user privacy—even after death—outweigh family claims to photos and files?

Legal experts anticipate more cases like Thompson’s reaching courts as the first generation of heavy digital users begins confronting mortality. Each case will refine precedent. Each will clarify where privacy ends and inheritance begins.

For now, thousands of British families likely face versions of Thompson’s predicament without realising it. Their loved ones’ digital lives sit locked behind passwords and policies, waiting for someone to think about them before it’s too late.

Thompson got her photos in the end. But the three years it took to retrieve them—years she spent fighting rather than grieving—represent time she’ll never recover. The memories were always hers by right. The law just hadn’t caught up yet.