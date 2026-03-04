UK Flight Delay Compensation Explained: Distance Bands, Arrival Time, and Your Rights Under UK261

Flight disruptions are frustrating, but passenger protection in the UK is built around practical, measurable rules. Under UK261, what matters most is usually how far you travel and how late you arrive. When you understand how those two factors work together, it becomes easier to judge what the airline must provide on the day and whether a compensation claim for delayed flight is realistic afterward.

Why distance bands exist

UK261 groups flights by distance to keep outcomes proportionate. A short domestic hop and a long international service do not produce the same burden on passengers, so the regulation uses mileage bands to set different thresholds and compensation levels. These bands are widely used by airlines, courts, and claims handlers when assessing cases:

Up to 932 miles : short haul

: short haul 932 to 2,175 miles : medium haul

: medium haul Over 2,175 miles: long haul

Once you know which band your flight falls into, you can quickly understand which delay rules apply and what the typical fixed compensation reference is, assuming eligibility is met.

How time changes the airline’s obligations

Delay length is the second key ingredient. Early in a disruption, airlines typically focus on announcements and revised time estimates. As waiting time grows, UK261 triggers duties of care. That includes refreshments, communication options, and, when an overnight stay becomes necessary, accommodation and transport to and from it.

A crucial point is that duty of care is not optional while the airline investigates the cause. Even if staff are still saying “we don’t know yet,” the airline must support passengers once the applicable waiting thresholds are reached. In practice, this is where travellers often feel the biggest difference between a minor delay and a disruption that becomes a genuine travel problem.

Typical compensation levels in the UK

If the delay meets the required arrival threshold and the disruption is the airline’s responsibility, UK261 uses fixed sums linked to the distance band. These amounts are standard reference points in UK passenger rights discussions:

Up to 932 miles : £220

: £220 932 to 2,175 miles : £350

: £350 Over 2,175 miles: £520

Compensation may be reduced in certain rerouting scenarios where you still arrive close to the original schedule. This is why two passengers affected by the same event can sometimes see different results depending on the final arrival time achieved.

Why arrival time matters more than departure time

Departure boards get all the attention, but eligibility is usually assessed using arrival delay. A late take-off can sometimes be recovered through routing and air time, while a seemingly manageable delay can grow after landing due to congestion or waiting for a gate.

For UK261, the decisive moment is typically when at least one aircraft door opens and passengers are permitted to disembark. That is why early estimates at the airport rarely provide a final answer. Verified arrival data tends to decide the claim.

Handling complicated journeys without losing clarity

Travel is not always direct. Replacement aircraft, missed connections, and codeshares can blur responsibility. To protect your position later, keep your records simple and consistent:

Booking confirmation and itinerary

Boarding passes for all segments

Written airline messages or emails

Notes on what staff said and when

This basic documentation can make a professional review faster, especially when multiple carriers or flight numbers are involved.

How Skycop will help

UK261 looks straightforward, but real cases involve operational logs, rerouting timelines, and airline responses that are often technical. Skycop can review the evidence, check eligibility against the regulation, and pursue the claim through structured communication. That means you avoid back-and-forth debates while still asserting your rights.

Conclusion

UK passenger protection relies on clear criteria rather than guesswork. Once you understand how distance bands and arrival delay interact, airline obligations become more predictable. Keep your documents, track the final arrival delay, and escalate when needed. If the process becomes complicated, Skycop can help turn the framework into practical steps toward a clearer outcome.